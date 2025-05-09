Zara Celebrates 50 Years With Naomi, Cindy, Christy, Linda, Alek, & More Star Supermodels!

Zara is kicking off 50 on a super note! The brand’s tapped 50 iconic supermodels to celebrate its landmark birthday, photographed by Steven Meisel—who’s held creative relationships with them for decades. In homage to the pure love many have for fashion, the retailer’s also released a tuxedo-themed capsule collection. The line is worn in the campaign by a breathtaking supermodel cast, all styled by Karl Templer, which includes Abbey Lee, Adriana Lima, Alek Wek, Amar Akway, Amber Valletta, Amelia Gray, Awar Odhiang, Candice Swanepoel, Carla Bruni, Caroline Trentini, Carolyn Murphy, Christy Turlington, Cindy Crawford, Doutzen Kroes, Edie Campbell, Eva Herzigova, Fei Fei Sun, Georgia Palmer, He Cong, Imaan Hammam, Irina Shayk, Iselin Steiro, Joan Smalls, Julia Nobis, Karen Elson, Karlie Kloss, Lexi Boling, Lina Zhang, Linda Evangelista, Liya Kebede, Lulu Tenney, Mariacarla Boscono, Marisa Berenson, Maty Fall, Meghan Collison, Mona Tougaard, Naomi Campbell, Natasha Poly, Paloma Elsesser, Paulina Porizkova, Penelope Tree, Precious Lee, Rianne Van Rompaey, Rosalieke Fuchs, Sascha Rajasalu, Sasha Pivovarova, Sora Choi, Twiggy, Vittoria Ceretti and Yasmin Warsame. For added fun, the crew also stars in a new video where they lip sync Donna Summer’s “I Feel Love,” which you can watch online now.

FIT’s Future of Fashion Show Celebrates 2025’s Graduating Class

Grad season is upon us! On Thursday night, select BFA students at the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT)’s took over the university’s frontal Breezeway to spotlight their graduate collections in a group runway show, presented by Macy’s. The evening’s looks for the event were chosen by Joe Ando-Hirsh, Kevin Bass, Edmundo Castillo, Vanessa Friedman, Phillip Lim, Rebecca Moses, and Dr. Valerie Steele. Meanwhile, the event’s Future of Fashion Awards were determined by critics including Frederick Anderson, Esa Azenabor, Ronnie Golden Engle, Sally LaPointe, B. Michael, Dushane Noble, Albino Riganello, Judi Rosen, Bridget Stapleton, Celina Szado, Felicia Lynch, Tina Wilson, and Bonnie Young. This year’s honorees were Alexandra Dayton, Evelyn Hernandez, Leyi Huang, Lauryn Ilasco, Hannah Kisilevich, Paris Liu, Leah Robinson, Allison Margaret-Smith, Yuval Sorotzkin, Burak Turp, Yuxiang (Peter) Xiong, Xiangyu Yang, and Geonhyung Yu, with the additionalMacy’s Bold Representation: Empowered Design Award given to Smith and the Macy’s X Bar III Capsule Collection Award given to Khoboso Nale.

Afterwards, everyone gathered on the university’s upper courtyard for wine, champagne, and plenty of light bites—plus a silent auction that spanned a behind-the-scenes photo shoot experience with Amber Valletta, Coach handbags, and much more. Attendees for the fashionable occasion included Candice Huffine, Amber Valletta, Mara Hoffman, Victor Glemaud, Fern Mallis, Noah Kozlowski, Jean Shafiroff, Zaldy, Ken Downing, Ari Stark, Kristina Ang, Andrew Werner, and more.

All images: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Fashion Institute of Technology

Taylor Swift’s $14.5 Million Cape Cod Home Is Up For Sale!

Who’s in the market for Taylor Swift’s former Cape Cod pad? The musician’s former Massachusetts home has gone up for sale for $14.5 million, according to Page Six. The house totals 5,064 square feet, which Swift first purchased for $5.4 million in 2012 after her breakup with Connor Kennedy—and sold the property three months later. Amenities in the chic pad includes a sprawling patio with a pool, a massive sunroom, eight bedrooms, seven bathrooms, formal living room, chef’s kitchen with with a built-in pantry, and a heated inground pool—plus direct access to the beach! Swift’s listing marks the latest ex-celeb home to hit the real estate market, following Sarah Jessica Parker’s former NYC townhome listing for nearly $30 million in March.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.