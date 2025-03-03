Chic Report

Oscars 2025: Top Looks We Loved From The Red Carpet!

Glitz and glamour reigned during film's biggest night

by Aaron Royce
Halle Berry, Ariana Grande, and Demi Moore (Courtesy of The Oscars)

The Oscars returned in full force on Sunday night, packed with star power—and plenty of head-turning looks. Across the red carpet, stars from Ariana Grande to Colman Domingo stepped out in dramatic silhouettes and a full spectrum of colors. There was also plenty of sparkle from fully bejeweled and mirrored gowns, as seen on Demi Moore, Halle Berry, Selena Gomez, and more. Check out top looks from the 2025 Academy Awards!

Ariana Grande in custom Schiaparelli

Ariana Grande (Courtesy of The Oscars)

Demi Moore in custom Armani Privé, styled by Brad Goreski

Demi Moore (Courtesy of The Oscars)

Selena Gomez in custom Ralph Lauren

Selena Gomez (Courtesy of The Oscars)

Halle Berry in Christian Siriano 

Halle Berry (Courtesy of The Oscars)

Mikey Madison in Dior

Mikey Madison (Monica Schipper/Getty Images/Courtesy of Chanel)

Da’Vine Joy Randolph in Tamara Ralph Couture and LAGOS jewelry 

Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Courtesy of LAGOS)

Timothée Chalamet in custom Givenchy

Timothée Chalamet (Courtesy of Givenchy)

LISA in custom Mark Gong

LISA (Courtesy of The Oscars)

Doja Cat in Balmain and Messika jewelry, styled by Brett Alan Nelson

Doja Cat (Courtesy of The Oscars)

Elle Fanning in Givenchy 

Elle Fanning (Courtesy of The Oscars)

Lupita Nyong’o in Chanel

(Courtesy of The Oscars)

Colman Domingo in Valentino

Colman Domingo (Courtesy of The Oscars)

Andrew Garfield in Gucci, styled by Warren Alfie Baker

Andrew Garfield (Courtesy of Gucci)

Fernanda Torres in Chanel Haute Couture

Fernanda Torres (Courtesy of Chanel)

Storm Reid in Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture & Giuseppe Zanotti sandals

Storm Reid (Courtesy of The Oscars)

Margaret Qualley in Chanel

Margaret Qualley (Courtesy of Chanel)

Lily-Rose Depp in custom Chanel

(Courtesy of The Oscars)

Coco Jones in Coach 

Coco Jones (Courtesy of The Oscars)

Monica Barbaro in Dior

Monica Barbaro (Mike Coppola/Getty Images/Courtesy of Chanel)

Adrien Brody in Giorgio Armani

Adrien Brody (Courtesy of The Oscars)

Charlotte Lawrence in Valentino

Charlotte Lawrence (Courtesy of The Oscars)

Maria Taylor in LAGOS jewelry 

Maria Taylor (Courtesy of LAGOS)

Rowoon in Amiri Spring 2025 & a Tiffany & Co. brooch

Rowoon (Courtesy of The Oscars)

Kit Connor in Giuliva Heritage 

Kit Connor (Courtesy of The Oscars)

Andrew Watt in Valentino 

Andrew Watt (Courtesy of The Oscars)

Callum Harper in Saint Laurent, styled by Zak Maoui 

Callum Harper (Courtesy of The Oscars)

Joe Alwyn in J.W. Anderson

Joe Alwyn (Courtesy of The Oscars)

