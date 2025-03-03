Oscars 2025: Top Looks We Loved From The Red Carpet!

The Oscars returned in full force on Sunday night, packed with star power—and plenty of head-turning looks. Across the red carpet, stars from Ariana Grande to Colman Domingo stepped out in dramatic silhouettes and a full spectrum of colors. There was also plenty of sparkle from fully bejeweled and mirrored gowns, as seen on Demi Moore, Halle Berry, Selena Gomez, and more. Check out top looks from the 2025 Academy Awards!

Ariana Grande in custom Schiaparelli

Demi Moore in custom Armani Privé, styled by Brad Goreski

Selena Gomez in custom Ralph Lauren

Halle Berry in Christian Siriano

Mikey Madison in Dior

Da’Vine Joy Randolph in Tamara Ralph Couture and LAGOS jewelry

Timothée Chalamet in custom Givenchy

LISA in custom Mark Gong

Doja Cat in Balmain and Messika jewelry, styled by Brett Alan Nelson

Elle Fanning in Givenchy

Lupita Nyong’o in Chanel

Colman Domingo in Valentino

Andrew Garfield in Gucci, styled by Warren Alfie Baker

Fernanda Torres in Chanel Haute Couture

Storm Reid in Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture & Giuseppe Zanotti sandals

Margaret Qualley in Chanel

Lily-Rose Depp in custom Chanel

Coco Jones in Coach

Monica Barbaro in Dior

Adrien Brody in Giorgio Armani

Charlotte Lawrence in Valentino

Maria Taylor in LAGOS jewelry

Rowoon in Amiri Spring 2025 & a Tiffany & Co. brooch

Kit Connor in Giuliva Heritage

Andrew Watt in Valentino

Callum Harper in Saint Laurent, styled by Zak Maoui

Joe Alwyn in J.W. Anderson

Additional reporting by Preston Lyles.

