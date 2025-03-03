Oscars 2025: Top Looks We Loved From The Red Carpet!

The Oscars returned in full force on Sunday night, packed with star power—and plenty of head-turning looks. Across the red carpet, stars from Ariana Grande to Colman Domingo stepped out in dramatic silhouettes and a full spectrum of colors. There was also plenty of sparkle from fully bejeweled and mirrored gowns, as seen on Demi Moore, Halle Berry, Selena Gomez, and more. Check out top looks from the 2025 Academy Awards!
Ariana Grande in custom Schiaparelli
Demi Moore in custom Armani Privé, styled by Brad Goreski
Selena Gomez in custom Ralph Lauren
Halle Berry in Christian Siriano
Mikey Madison in Dior
Da’Vine Joy Randolph in Tamara Ralph Couture and LAGOS jewelry
Timothée Chalamet in custom Givenchy
LISA in custom Mark Gong
Doja Cat in Balmain and Messika jewelry, styled by Brett Alan Nelson
Elle Fanning in Givenchy
Lupita Nyong’o in Chanel
Colman Domingo in Valentino
Andrew Garfield in Gucci, styled by Warren Alfie Baker
Fernanda Torres in Chanel Haute Couture
Storm Reid in Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture & Giuseppe Zanotti sandals
Margaret Qualley in Chanel
Lily-Rose Depp in custom Chanel
Coco Jones in Coach
Monica Barbaro in Dior
Adrien Brody in Giorgio Armani
Charlotte Lawrence in Valentino
Maria Taylor in LAGOS jewelry
Rowoon in Amiri Spring 2025 & a Tiffany & Co. brooch
Kit Connor in Giuliva Heritage
Andrew Watt in Valentino
Callum Harper in Saint Laurent, styled by Zak Maoui
Joe Alwyn in J.W. Anderson
Additional reporting by Preston Lyles.
