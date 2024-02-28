The Totally Haute Jet Set Guide To Paris Fashion Week

We have saved ‘le best’ for last! It’s officially Paris Fashion Week and there is no room for a misstep during the Olympics of glamour. We have meticulously curated our latest list so our fellow jet set denizens can float to, through, and from the French capital in unbridled luxury. So sit back, have a sip of champagne ,and prepare for the creme de la creme….santé!

The Flawless Flight: Delta One

There is no more luxurious way to descend on Paris Fashion Week than via Delta Air Lines. Arriving at the private Delta One entrance at LAX makes everyone feel like a red carpet celebrity. Discreetly tucked away on the Arrivals level, we were effortlessly whisked from the curb to check in while sipping tea and relaxing in the lobby. After our passports and baggage were checked, we were swept through a dedicated security line into a private elevator that deposited us into the VIP entrance of the beautiful new Sky Club. The expansive indoor/outdoor facility is the most impressive of its kind, featuring mixology menus at its two bars, guest chefs, and a stylishly-designed interior replete with LA -centric curated artwork. It made our pre-boarding time feel like a few blissful seconds. But the main event was yet to come. Delta’s new A330-900neo is in a class of its own. Modern elegance abounds in this plane, which proved to be our chic chariot to the city of lights. Delta One Suites offers spacious, private and comfortable cocoons from the runways of LAX to the catwalks of Paris. Each sleek suite offer adjustable (and flattering!) lighting, an 18.5 inch monitor (with a plethora of entertainment options), and an 80″ reclining flat bed with a memory foam mattress accessorized with premium sustainable bedding. Meal time on board was a delight and the option to order your meal in advance of your flight ensures there is no margin for anything other than culinary perfection. On the eastbound route to Paris, LA hotspot Jon and Vinny’s created an unforgettable Italian feast featuring their cult classics, including the iconic marinara-braised meatballs and garlic bread topped with a dollop of ricotta cheese. On our return leg, we were treated to a refined French dinner of poached salmon and truffle ravioli. Both delectable transatlantic meals were elevated by master sommelier Andrea Robinson, whose meticulously-crafted wine list included a personal favorite, Famille Perrin Châtteauneuf-du-Pape 2022. After the incredible inflight team served the dessert, we closed the door to our suites, slipped on our sustainable sleep mask from the Someone, Somewhere amenity kit and drifted into the clouds for several hours of elysian peace.

The Right Restaurants

Aux Crus De Bourgogne

On a charming street in the previously gritty and now popular Montorgueil neighborhood lives the very cinematic Aux Crus De Bourgogne. Since 1932, this bustling two-floor restaurant has served elevated Burgundian classics in a beautiful wood paneled dining room filled with young fashionable professionals. Don’t miss the Boeuf Bourguignon, Champignon Vol-au-vent, and Oeuf en Meurette.

La Belle Époque

Just a hop, skip, and sashay away from the Palais Royale, this grand scale bistro is the perfect place to host a large table. This original Parisienne fashion watering hole offers magnifique martinis and delicious classic French cuisine in a festive environment.

À L’Épi d’Or

This quintessential bistro features postcard perfect decor. Vintage mirrors, antique tiles, and tobacco-stained walls breathe Parisienne authenticity. The petite dining room makes this a tough reservation, so book in advance and be mindful of your look as the crowd that frequents this fashion insider eatery will judge you silently as they nibble on their steak tartare!

Gallopin

Gallopin’s grand Belle Epoque dining room is basked in the warm glow emitted from a halo of brass chandeliers. Cozy banquettes are camouflaged by palms, rendering this brasserie the perennial playground for the chic set to show off their latest outfits and kiki about the goings on of Paris Fashion Week. In the shadow of the Bourse, the restaurant’s history dates back to 1876. Whether you go for lunch or dinner the elegant food, service, and clientele will not disappoint.

Takara

Takara, the oldest Japanese restaurant in Paris (established in 1958), is a hidden jewel box located a stone’s throw from Rue Saint Anne. A celebrity favorite, the traditional shoji screened environment ensures privacy for VIPs and Japanese businessmen who frequent this treasured hotspot which is famed for its Hot Pots. Our favorite of which is the Sukiyaki prepared from scratch at your table.

Chez Omar

You should have no reservation about visiting this French Algerian institution that does not take reservations in the heart of the Marais. Famed for its fashion and celebrity fans, Chez Omar’s lighter-than-air couscous is served vegetarian or Royale featuring their house-made merguez. Save room for dessert, as an impressive mountain of decadent pastries will be passed by your table on a silver platter.

Sweet Treats

Patisserie Stohrer

Sometimes the classics are the best. Stohrer is the oldest bakery in Paris, opened by Louis XV’s pastry chef in 1730. The interiors are as lavish as their sweet and savory baked goods. From the classic croissant to the Rum Baba (which was invented here!), no visit to Paris is complete without a trip to this patisserie.

Meert

Nestled on a quiet corner of the Marais, this confiserie-pâtisserie has been making candy and its signature waffles for the nobility since 1761. And trust us when we say, if it’s good enough for Marie Antoinette, it will be good enough for the princes and princesses reading this story! The Empire-style boutique employs saccharin colors and gilt furniture to show off its pretty offerings, most notable of which includes the guimauve, chocolates, jams, and gaufre.

Bars, Bistros, and Cafés

Bar Nouveau

This newcomer on the scene is at the forefront of the current leaning towards nostalgia-inspired mixology. Upstairs, the horseshoe bar anchors the art nouveau mirrored-ceiling space, where cocktails are painstakingly prepared to period accurate perfection. Downstairs in the lounge, the same recipes are reinvented utilizing local ingredients and modern methods that bring these curious concoctions into the 21st Century.

Chez Babo

A hidden gem set in the trendy Canal Saint Martin neighborhood, this charming restaurant/wine bar is at the top of our Paris list. The bistro not only offers a sensual selection of terroir delicacies, salads, charcuterie, and cheese boards, but also serves up an equally-compelling clientele. The striking Michael Babo is the owner, Chef, and pied piper of this fashionable watering hole where the enfants terribles imbibe, mingle, and nibble into the late hours of the nuit.

Petite Vendôme

On a quiet street behind Place Vendôme and in the shadow of The Ritz is one of the best kept secrets in Paris. This humble café churns out some of the most delicious no fuss food in town. We suggest a lunchtime rendezvous. Sit at the counter and indulge in one of the best sandwiches of your life.

Paris Nights

Maxim’s

This landmark Art Nouveau palace has been the center of Parisian nIghtlife since 1893. From Princess Grace to Lady Gaga, this belle epoque haunt serves up gastronomic glamour and regal decadence every night of the week. Whether you’re dining in the restaurant and taking in the sweet notes of a chanteuse, sipping champagne in the upstairs lounge, or sneaking a smoke in the Madeleine Castaing-inspired winter garden…you will feel the glamorous ghosts of Paris, past and present, with every step that you take.

Haute Culture

Fine Arts

The contemporary art scene in Paris is explosive and at the forefront there are a few institutions and galleries leading the way. The Foundation Louis Vuitton, housed in a brilliant Frank Gehry edifice, is currently featuring one of the largest Rothko exhibitions ever mounted. The Pinaults, the other ruling luxury fashion family, is custodian to their own art foundation housed in the magnificent Bourse de Commerce. On the other side of town in the Marais, there is a robust offering of extraordinary galleries, our favorite of which is Thaddaeus Ropac.

Musée De la Moda

Palais Galliera

One can not imagine a more magical place to take in the history of fashion than in the 19th Century Neoclassical Palais Galliera. This astounding museum’s collection of over 200,000 pieces of French fashion, accessories, and drawings is the perfect finale for Paris Fashion Week.

Words and images: Brian Wolk and Claude Morais of Wolk Morais

