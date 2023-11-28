Guido Palau Collabs With Zara, FRAME And The Ritz Are Back For More, Fleur Du Mal x Isabella Boylston, Plus! V’s New Cover Star…

Zara launches Zara Hair, with a special collaboration with Guido Palau

After its foray into beauty with Zara Makeup in 2021, Zara is now eyeing up the hair category. To announce its official venture into haircare, it tapped none other than the fashion world’s forerunning hair maestro Guido Palau. British stylist Palau, whose longtime industry best friend Diane Kendall has been instrumental in the evolution of Zara Makeup, is known for many industry achievements, not least styling the hair of supermodels Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, Christy Turlington, Tatjana Patitz, and Cindy Crawford for George Michael’s Freedom! ’90 music video. Mere mortals can get the supermodel treatment with the Glitter in Gold collection, which goes on sale on November 30. The four-piece set will retail for $49.90, and includes a Gold Gel, Gold Glitter Spray, Gold Bobby Pin, and Gold Comb. Stocking stuffer: sorted!

Images: Courtesy

FRAME and Ritz Paris get ready for third drop

If you’ve missed out on buzzy items from FRAME’s collaboration with the iconic Ritz Paris Hotel, fear not: more is in the pipeline. Landing tomorrow online and at the property’s concept store, a new 37-piece collection—which takes the idea of ‘merch’ and spins its on its head—sees returning favorites like the widely-spotted logo baseball cap and ultra giftable items like slippers and sweaters, mixed in with luxe new SKUs like swimwear, suiting, bombers, blazers, and wide-leg trousers, all emblazoned with the hotel’s logo, emblems, and signatures. Don’t sleep on it when it drops tomorrow on frame.com… no trip to the Place Vendôme required.

Images: Courtesy

Fleur du Mal collaborates with Isabella Boylston on ballet-core collection

The obsession with all things ballet-related abounds! Adored NYC-based lingerie and ready to wear brand Fleur du Mal has tapped American Ballet Theatre principal dancer Isabella Boylston to work with her on a range of pieces that have a dancer’s seal of approval. The line, which is available from tonight at midnight, fuses pretty and delicate details with the sensuality and daring edge founder Jennifer Zuccarini’s label is known for. Think: size inclusive bodysuits, lace-trimmed silk georgette wrap skirts, washable angel sleeve robes, and more. Prices will range between $295-$495 and the line will drop via Fleur du Mal stores and websites, as well as on FRWD, Luisa Via Roma, Matches, Revolve, and Saks. Get ready for your center stage moment!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fleur du Mal (@fleurdumalnyc)

Deva Cassel covers Gen V’s new Winter issue

Meet rising French-Italian star Deva Cassel, whose famous folks are none other than screen icons Monica Bellucci and Vincent Cassel. The model and actress—already a face of Dior Beauty—is gracing the cover of Gen V’s Winter 2023 issue, styled by Nicola Formichetti and photographed by Richard Burbridge. About to explode onto screens in new Netflix series The Leopard, the 19-year-old dished on what audiences can expect. “I haven’t seen anything yet since we finished filming, but I can say that, visually speaking, this series is going to be insane. We worked in some of the most beautiful places in Italy and the decor was stunning. I cannot wait to see what we’ve done.” Read the full feature here.

