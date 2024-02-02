Eight Denim Brands To Know Exhibiting At Atlanta Apparel

There’s just days to go! Atlanta Apparel returns to AmericasMart in Downtown Atlanta from February 6-9, kicking off the year with retailers and designers from all over the world. We’ve been on a denim kick lately, looking to expand our repertoire of go-to labels for jeans, jackets, and more. Here are some you need to know before you go! (Psssst….register your attendance right here.)

Just Black Denim

Just Black Denim strives to be a small batch company that focuses on vertical production. VP of sales and marketing Christine Chung left New York, where she had perfected her craft working at big name brands including Kate Spade and Tommy Hilfiger, to head home to LA to help her parents shape the next chapter at Just Black Denim. Her parents, who immigrated to the US in the ’80s, built Just Black Denim while being mindful of their waste production and their impact on the world.

Paige Jeans

Paige Jeans was founded by Paige Adams Geller, who was (fun fact!) once a denim fit model. In 2004, she left modeling to explore the entrepreneurial side of denim. While she originally started with a focus on women’s denim, the global brand has long since expanded (and exploded in popularity) to cover men’s denim too.

DL 1961

A favorite of editors at the Daily, DL 1961 is a circular fashion company that’s committed to using recycled fibers to create fan-favorite jeans. Each jean is tracked in the creation to ensure that the process reaches the brand’s high standards. Since 2008 they have been producing sustainable denim that differs from the rest—not to mention, it looks damn good on too!

Morrison Denim

Morrison Denim was created by two friends who had spent years in the industry and were ready to branch out on their own. Their goal for their brand was to make a jean that fits perfectly while also paying homage to the history of denim—mission: accomplished!

Judy Blue Jeans

Judy Blue Jeans came about in 1999 with a plan to create denim that pleased all women. Their passion for denim mixes with their acute detail to craftsmanship, which definitely put a smile on everyone’s faces. With small batches and a lot of fans, their stretchy denim pieces are quick to sell out.

Cello Jeans

Cello Jeans began in the denim capital, Los Angeles, in 2007 and has since become a favorite for unique washes and dedicated detail. They hope to provide their clients with jeans that are comfortable while also being stylish…what more could you want?

Tractr

Tractr Jeans seemed to be an instant hit once entrepreneurs Howard Mensch and Diane Kuczer launched back in 1997. All these years later, the fan base is still there thanks to their products which fuse comfort and quality. They are also committed to minimizing their environmental impact and taking sustainable steps for the planet. Win!

Hidden Jeans

Hidden Jeans is a contemporary design denim brand based out of Los Angeles. They live by their motto “Live Today Inspire Tomorrow” which guides the way they do business. Jenipher Park and her husband have recently started the company but have received much love from customers.

