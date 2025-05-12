Glenn Martens’ First Maison Margiela Collection Will Debut At Haute Couture Week!

Haute Couture Week’s Fall 2025 shows will feature an exciting addition: Glenn Martens! The newly named creative director of Maison Margiela will show his first collection for the French house’s Maison Margiela Artisanal line at the event, according to Hypebeast. Set between July 7 to 10, Haute Couture Week will feature intricately crafted collections from the world’s most exquisite brands. Though there’s no word on the schedule yet, we’re keeping our eyes peeled to see where Martens lands—and it’s clear the fashion world is too, after John Galliano‘s viral exit from the brand in December.

BAFTA TV Awards Celebrate 2025’s Top Small-Screen Performances

Over the weekend, the BAFTA TV Awards took over London’s Royal Festival Hall for its annual celebration of British television’s top productions and performances. Hosted by Alan Cumming, the ceremony’s major winners included Lennie James (Leading Actor), Marisa Abela (Leading Actress), Jessica Gunning (Supporting Actress), and Ariyon Bakare (Supporting Actor), with additional honors given to The Paris 2024 Olympics, Alma’s Not Normal, Mr Bates vs the Post Office, The Jury: Murder Trial, and more. The elegant event also included starry appearances by Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton, David Tennant, Graham Norton, Russell Tovey, Anthony Boyle, Katherine Devlin, and more.

Cannes Film Festival ‘s New Dress Code: No Nudity, Voluminous Trains, & More

Ahead of the Cannes Film Festival from May 13 to 24, the event has released a strict (and amusing) dress code within its Festival-goer’s Charter. The new code prohibits attendees from wearing outfits featuring nudity or voluminous elements—specifically “those with a large train, that hinder the proper flow of traffic of guests and complicate seating in the theater.” During nighttime screenings for the Grand Théâtre Lumière gala each evening, guests are required to don eveningwear, with suggested options including little black dresses, cocktail dresses, dark-colored pantsuits, formal tops and black pants, black or navy suits with ties, and “elegant” heeled or flat shoes. Any attendees who don’t respect these fashion guidelines will not be allowed to access the red carpet by the Festival’s welcoming teams—so, plan your looks accordingly!

Tommy Hilfiger Taps IVE’s Jang Won Young As Tommy Jeans’ New Face

Tommy Jeans has found its latest star in Jang Won-Young. Won-Young, a member of popular South Korean girl group IVE, is front and center in a fresh new campaign for Tommy Hilfiger‘s denim label. New shots by photographer Mok Jung-Wook find the musician outfitted in the brand’s newest jeans, shirts, dresses, and separates, inspired by confidence and self-expression through fashion. The range is complete with sweet accessories including ballet flats, low-top sneakers, and shoulder bags ideal for the summer months. Those wanting to buy Won-Young’s outfits for their own summer wardrobes can find them now at Tommy Hilfiger stores, wholesale partners, and Tommy.com. The moment marks Hilfiger’s latest star appointment this year, following 2025 collection launches with Sofia Richie Grainge, Jisoo, T-Wave’s Pond, Phuwin, Gemini, and Fourth, and more.

“It’s an honor to join the Tommy family—this is a brand with a long history of celebrating inspiring women who lead with confidence and creativity,” Won-Young said in a statement. “This campaign is about expressing your true self, and I hope together we can inspire the next generation to embrace what makes them unique and find joy in every moment.”

All images: Mok Jung-Wook

Natalie Portman Opens Up On Paris, Parenting, & More For PORTER‘s May Issue

Natalie Portman is PORTER‘s latest covergirl. The actress’ fronts the publication’s May issue in a lacy Chloé number, later posing in a variety of chic trenches, bodysuits, knits, and separates by Alaïa, Loewe, Stella McCartney, Leset, Tove, and Toteme for her accompanying editorial. It’s certainly a nod to Portman’s new home base of Paris, where she went viral last year while interacting with Rihanna outside of Dior’s Spring 2024 haute couture show—which she discusses in her accompanying interview with Monica Ainley. Additional highlights include the Oscar winner’s reflections on her 32 years in the spotlight, raising her three children while living in France, filming Guy Ritchie’s new adventure film Fountain of Youth, and more—plus finding balance between motherhood and her busy career.

“My cousin and I always say that Ali Wong quote back to each other: ‘I don’t wanna lean in, I wanna lie down! You gotta lie down, you gotta take away everything you don’t have to do and then do nice things for yourself. Whether that means taking a nap—like, literally—or whatever it is. So much of being a woman who’s trying to do it all is just being tired and overwhelmed and not having any time to yourself. So, you have to demand it for yourself—and you have to give it to yourself.”

All images: Alexandra Nataf

Gold House Honors AAPI Stars’ Impact & Accomplishments At The Fourth Annual Gold House Gala

Gold House held its fourth Gold House Gala at Los Angeles’ Music Center this weekend, celebrating the cultural influence and impact of Asian Pacific and multicultural leaders across fields including film, television, music, media, philanthropy, and more. The night also honored the year’s 100 most impactful Asian Pacific leaders, commemorated in the organization’s 2025 A100 List. This year’s ceremony included awards for Ang Lee (Gold Legend Honor), Tsunekazu Ishihara (Gold Legend Honor), Megan Thee Stallion (One House Honor), Min Jin Lee (Gold Legend Honor), Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon‘s cast Zhang Ziyi (Gold Generation Award), Moana 2‘s cast—including Auli’i Cravalho, Dana Ledoux Miller, and Dave Derrick Jr. (Gold Ensemble Honor), Laufey (Billboard Gold Music Honor), Anderson .Paak (Gold Mogul Honor), Jon M. Chu (A1 in Entertainment and Media), Aravind Srinivas (A1 in Business and Technology) Sabyasachi Mukherjee (A1 in Fashion, Lifestyle, and Fine Arts), Suni Lee, Lee Kiefer, Chuck Aoki, and Torri Huske (A1 in Sports and Gaming), and the LA Wildfire Heroes (A1 in Social Impact), represented by CORE’s Ann Lee and CAA Foundation’s Natalie Tran.

The special evening also included a sketch by Liza Koshy and sneak peeks at Apple TV+’s Apple Original series Chief of War, Atsuko Okatsuka’s Hulu comedy special Father, and Amazon MGM Studios documentary Lee Soo Man: King of K-Pop. The night’s star-studded guest list included Mindy Kaling, Daniel Dae Kim, H.E.R., John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Brenda Song, Tan France, Allyson Felix, Jordan Chiles, Kelly Marie Tran, Ming-Na Wen, James Sweeney, Nisha Ganatra, Andrew Ahn, Samantha Quan, Hayley Kiyoko, James Roh, Kevin Nishimura, Naomi Watanabe, Prabal Gurung, Sandra Oh, Jonnie “Dumbfoundead” Park, Harry Shum Jr., Lee Isaac Chung, Dominic Ng, Janet Yang, Amy Homma, Asif Ali, Saagar Shaikh, Poorna Jagannathan, Mike Van, Kogonada, Barbara Peng, Mamoon Hamid, Eric Feng, Luciane Buchanan, and more.

All images: Getty Images

Is The Real Housewives of New York Canceled?

Could The Real Housewives of New York City go off the air for good? That’s the Internet’s latest debate, following an exclusive Page Six article on Friday that alleged the show will be canceled from Bravo’s reality TV lineup. However, that same day, a Bravo spokesperson told People that RHONY hasn’t been canceled, though no word is official yet on the show’s next season. The news also came as a surprise to the program’s cast members, with Sai De Silva taking to Instagram Stories and stating RHONY‘s cancellation is “just fake news.” In 2023, De Silva previously joined RHONY’s brand-new season 14 cast that included Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, Erin Lichy, Brynn Whitfield, and Ubah Hassan. Last year, the group also returned for season 15, alongside new co-stars Rebecca Minkoff and Racquel Chevremont.

