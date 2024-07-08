Editor’s Pick: SKINBYVEE Gua Sha Cryo Sticks

What: SKINBYVEE‘s signature gua sha cryo sticks feature a smooth, heart-shaped silhouette for easy and effective facial sculpting. The set’s thin handles and curved cups allow for firm, smooth movements, while rubber handle covers allow them to be easily held individually or together. Their holding case also makes it easy to carry the sticks wherever you go.

Who: Vee Mistry developed her gua sha cryo sticks to bring her facial massage techniques to anyone’s everyday lifestyle. The chic facialist has 25 years of experience under her belt, which she used when creating the sticks to treat facial muscles and delicate facial areas—including the inner eye, under eye, and nose.

Why: Mistry’s gua sha sticks feature a metal base, allowing them to be cold to the touch after cooling in your freezer—which taps into the capillary constricting nature of cryotherapy. Aside from their modern shape and feel, the cooling sticks can reduce complexion redness, fine facial lines, and aid in facial sculpting to create a smooth, toned, and calm appearance. The tools are also versatile; Mistry advises them to be used with your favorite face oil, serum, or cream on Instagram, and the set can also be used over a sheet mask.

How much: $175

Where: Skinbyvee.com

