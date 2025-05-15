An Alexander McQueen Off-Broadway Show Is Coming

Alexander McQueen is headed to the stage with “House of McQueen,” which retells the life of late designer Lee Alexander McQueen, according to Vogue. Directed by Sam Helfrich, the off-Broadway play was written by Darrah Cloud and executive produced by Rick Lazes with the goals of exploring McQueen’s career achievements and personal struggles with younger generations today. Most notably, McQueen’s nephew Gary James McQueen serves as acting creative director; he also created the label’s intricate show invitations and previously worked in its men’s department for seven years, providing a rich knowledge of McQueen’s values and aesthetics. Jason Ardizzone-West will also design sets for the play, while Obie Award-winning Kaye Voyce will design its costumes; casting is still being determined, but we’ll keep you posted who plays the beloved designer and his longtime muse Isabella Blow. Though McQueen’s pieces won’t be in the play itself, donors have loaned archival McQueen items for display purposes. “House of McQueen” opens on September 9, right at the start of New York Fashion Week‘s Spring 2026 season—kicking the month off on a decidedly stylish note!

Tommy Hilfiger Teams Up With Aleali May For A Summer-Ready Tommy Girl Capsule!

Tommy Hilfiger‘s embracing his brand’s heritage with a new kind of collab! The designer’s joined forces with guest creative advisor Aleali May to launch a Tommy Girl capsule collection, directly inspired from his original eau de toilette fragrance of the same name. Taking cues from the scent’s fearless attitude, the new line includes a preppy varsity jacket, frayed denim mini skirt, a shrunken tee, bandeau top, rugby shirt, trucker jacket, rhinestone-studded dress, dungaree dress, and star badge-accented jeans. Photographed by Clara Balzary, the capsule includes a diverse cast including May, new Hilfiger brand ambassador and IVE star Jang Won-Young, Samara Cyn, Lindsay Vrckovnik, and Eniola Abioro. You can discover the full collection now at Hilfiger’s international stores and Tommy.com.

“Tommy Girl empowered a generation to embrace confidence and individuality,” Hilfiger said in a statement. “Together with Aleali May, we’ve reimagined the elements that made the style iconic—bright graphics, oversized denim and vibrant color— and infused them with a fresh energy for a new era.”

All images: Clara Balzary

Paris Hilton Brings Back Lancôme’s Iconic Juicy Tube Lip Gloss

Paris Hilton is supporting Lancôme’s revamp of its signature Juicy Tube lip glosses—and we’re sliving for it! Since its 2020 relaunch, the must-have 2000’s beauty staple has been spotlit with 10 shades, spanning shiny reds to sparkling pinks. Hilton’s put the gloss center stage this summer with a glam Instagram Reel, where she transforms into her “early 2000’s” self—and reminisces when cellphones had keyboards (same!). You can pick up your own Juicy Tubes today for $25 on Lancome.com—and be sure to accessorize accordingly with a Juicy Couture set and Motorola Razr. XOXO!

