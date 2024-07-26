Editor’s Pick: Talbots Izzy Scalloped Espadrilles

What: The Izzy espadrilles from Talbots’ new August collection brings a chic upgrade to the versatile summer shoe. The round-toed style features a slip-on silhouette, elevated by allover scalloped perforations for an elegant twist.

Who: Talbots’ August collection draws inspiration from the coastline and transitional summer fashion, featuring a range of blooming flower and nautical motifs. The collection emphasizes versatile dressing with a range of printed and embroidered blouses, cardigans, sweaters, trousers, skirts, and lightweight jackets, accented by details from floral prints and embroideries to chic nautical stripes. A tonal color palette of gold, white, black, brown, olive green, navy blue, yellow, plum, purple, and pale pink rounds out the line with hues that can easily be worn from day to night.

Why: Talbots’ new espadrille style comes in three summer-worthy hues—brown, white, and sunny yellow—that provide a smooth component to any ensemble for warmer weather. Additional versatility comes from its closed-toe silhouette with woven toe caps, forming a shape that can be worn from the beach to any outdoor summer soirée. The pair even includes memory foam within its footbeds, providing a comfortable base you can wear all day long.

How much: $119

Where: Talbots.com.

All images: Courtesy of Talbots

