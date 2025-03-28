Chic Report

Your Glamorous Guide To Spring Festival Fashion

Consider this your shopping inspo for 2025's music festival slate

by Aaron Royce
(Courtesy of Jacquie Aiche)

Festival season is upon us! As we start prepping for Coachella, Stagecoach, and more musical outings, we’re also heading back to the festival fashion drawing board. Planning outfits for festivals requires a truly free-spirited approach, without skimping on practicality or comfort. Luckily for you, we’ve done the browsing already and narrowed down the best styles to peruse; think versatile boots and sandals, glitzy statement jewelry, effortless denim, breezy tops, and more. Below, discover the pieces carrying us through festival grounds—and everywhere else—this spring.

Steve Madden, Astor leather boots, $160

(Courtesy of Steve Madden)

LAGOS, BlueCaviar Ultramarine ceramic diamond circle bracelet, $1,750 

(Courtesy of LAGOS)

Guess, Colette V-neck bow top, $67 (was $89)

(Courtesy of Guess)

MOTHER, Spitfire Sneak jeans, $338

(Courtesy of MOTHER)

Pinko, Love recycled fabric crossbody bag, $440

(Courtesy of Pinko)

Tommy Hilfiger, Modern Prep Butterfly sunglasses, $102 (was $145) 

(Courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger)

Jacquie Aiche, Gemstone + Pave Thunderbird shaker earrings, $15,075

(Courtesy of Jacquie Aiche)

Victoria’s Secret, Libbi dress, $188 

(Courtesy of Victoria’s Secret)

Aquazzura, Infinity Chain gladiator sandals, 1,650

(Courtesy of Aquazzura)

Bea Bongiasca, Baby Vine ring in lime green, $690

(Courtesy of Bea Bongiascia)

True Religion, Vintage Cherry T-shirt, $39

(Courtesy of True Religion)

Annie’s Ibiza, Annie’s Collection Ziggy shorts, $927

(Courtesy of Annie’s Ibiza)

Tularosa, Rhapsody Disco belt, $128

(Courtesy of Revolve)

Kelsey Randall, Claudia made-to-order rainbow gemstone chainmail top, $1,195

(Courtesy of Kelsey Randall)

Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott, Zahara statement necklace, $160

(Courtesy of Kendra Scott)

Cariuma, OCA Low sneakers, $99

(Courtesy of Cariuma)

Mimi Flamingo, Dune Midi caftan, $119

(Courtesy of Mimi Flamingo)

And Something For The Guys…

Perte d’Ego, “Le Maine” linen shirt, $145

(Courtesy of Perte d’Ego)

DSquared2, Paint-splatter shorts, $303

(Courtesy of Farfetch)

Birkenstock, Arizona Split sandals, $115

(Courtesy of Birkenstock)

Parke & Ronen, Olive Beaulieu striped muscle tee, $98

(Courtesy of Parke & Ronen)

Shinola, Red jasper beaded bracelet, $195

(Courtesy of Shinola)

P.F. Flyers, Center Hi sneakers, $70

(Courtesy of P.F. Flyers)

Aaron Royce is the Fashion News Editor at The Daily Front Row, where he covers all things fashion, beauty, and pop culture—both on and off the runway. Before joining The Daily, he was a freelance contributor for Vogue, Marie Claire, InStyle, and more outlets. Previously, he served as Digital Editor at Footwear News, following internships with The Daily Front Row, Paper, Caroline Vazzana, Capitol File, Anchyi Wei, and more. He was born in northern Virginia and lives in Brooklyn, where he spends copious time shoe shopping, reading fashion memoirs, and scrolling through Instagram. (@aaronjdroyce)

