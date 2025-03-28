Your Glamorous Guide To Spring Festival Fashion

Festival season is upon us! As we start prepping for Coachella, Stagecoach, and more musical outings, we’re also heading back to the festival fashion drawing board. Planning outfits for festivals requires a truly free-spirited approach, without skimping on practicality or comfort. Luckily for you, we’ve done the browsing already and narrowed down the best styles to peruse; think versatile boots and sandals, glitzy statement jewelry, effortless denim, breezy tops, and more. Below, discover the pieces carrying us through festival grounds—and everywhere else—this spring.

Steve Madden, Astor leather boots, $160

LAGOS, BlueCaviar Ultramarine ceramic diamond circle bracelet, $1,750

Guess, Colette V-neck bow top, $67 (was $89)

MOTHER, Spitfire Sneak jeans, $338

Pinko, Love recycled fabric crossbody bag, $440

Tommy Hilfiger, Modern Prep Butterfly sunglasses, $102 (was $145)

Jacquie Aiche, Gemstone + Pave Thunderbird shaker earrings, $15,075

Victoria’s Secret, Libbi dress, $188

Aquazzura, Infinity Chain gladiator sandals, 1,650

Bea Bongiasca, Baby Vine ring in lime green, $690

True Religion, Vintage Cherry T-shirt, $39

Annie’s Ibiza, Annie’s Collection Ziggy shorts, $927

Tularosa, Rhapsody Disco belt, $128

Kelsey Randall, Claudia made-to-order rainbow gemstone chainmail top, $1,195

Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott, Zahara statement necklace, $160

Cariuma, OCA Low sneakers, $99

Mimi Flamingo, Dune Midi caftan, $119

And Something For The Guys…

Perte d’Ego, “Le Maine” linen shirt, $145

DSquared2, Paint-splatter shorts, $303

Birkenstock, Arizona Split sandals, $115

Parke & Ronen, Olive Beaulieu striped muscle tee, $98

Shinola, Red jasper beaded bracelet, $195

P.F. Flyers, Center Hi sneakers, $70

