Your Glamorous Guide To Spring Festival Fashion

Festival season is upon us! As we start prepping for Coachella, Stagecoach, and more musical outings, we’re also heading back to the festival fashion drawing board. Planning outfits for festivals requires a truly free-spirited approach, without skimping on practicality or comfort. Luckily for you, we’ve done the browsing already and narrowed down the best styles to peruse; think versatile boots and sandals, glitzy statement jewelry, effortless denim, breezy tops, and more. Below, discover the pieces carrying us through festival grounds—and everywhere else—this spring.
Steve Madden, Astor leather boots, $160
LAGOS, BlueCaviar Ultramarine ceramic diamond circle bracelet, $1,750
Guess, Colette V-neck bow top, $67 (was $89)
MOTHER, Spitfire Sneak jeans, $338
Pinko, Love recycled fabric crossbody bag, $440
Tommy Hilfiger, Modern Prep Butterfly sunglasses, $102 (was $145)
Jacquie Aiche, Gemstone + Pave Thunderbird shaker earrings, $15,075
Victoria’s Secret, Libbi dress, $188
Aquazzura, Infinity Chain gladiator sandals, 1,650
Bea Bongiasca, Baby Vine ring in lime green, $690
True Religion, Vintage Cherry T-shirt, $39
Annie’s Ibiza, Annie’s Collection Ziggy shorts, $927
Tularosa, Rhapsody Disco belt, $128
Kelsey Randall, Claudia made-to-order rainbow gemstone chainmail top, $1,195
Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott, Zahara statement necklace, $160
Cariuma, OCA Low sneakers, $99
Mimi Flamingo, Dune Midi caftan, $119
And Something For The Guys…
Perte d’Ego, “Le Maine” linen shirt, $145
DSquared2, Paint-splatter shorts, $303
Birkenstock, Arizona Split sandals, $115
Parke & Ronen, Olive Beaulieu striped muscle tee, $98
Shinola, Red jasper beaded bracelet, $195
P.F. Flyers, Center Hi sneakers, $70
