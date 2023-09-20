The Super Models Is Finally Out on Apple TV+

It’s Super Models day! The eagerly anticipated four-part docuseries, The Super Models, about Linda, Naomi, Cindy, and Christy finally launched on Apple TV+ today. The series kicks off in 1983 while the girls were teenagers, and then follows them as they become titans in the fashion industry and appear in a George Michael video that changes the game for them. The third episode shows the women as they become the faces of ’90s culture, and finally looks at their current lives as they become entrepreneurs, humanitarians, and mothers.

Super Models features interviews with Fabien Baron, Jeanne Beker, Emily Bierman, Tim Blanks, Martin Brading, Paul Cavaco, Carlyne Cerf de Dudzeele, Grace Coddington, Sante D’orazio, Charles DeCaro, Arthur Elgort, Edward Enninful, David Fincher, Tom Freston, John Galliano, Garren, Robin Givhan, Tonne Goodman, Michael Gross, Bethann Hardison, Marc Jacobs, Kim Jones, Donna Karan, Calvin Klein, Michael Kors, Rocco Laspata, Suzy Menkes, Isaac Mizrahi, Michael Musto, François Nars, Todd Oldham, Hal Rubenstein, Anna Sui, Annie Veltri, Donatella Versace and Vivienne Westwood.

To celebrate the premiere, Donatella Versace shared a sneak-peek clip on Instagram, where she reveals the story of how she convinced her late brother Gianni to secure all four women to close the Fall 1991 Versace runway show to George Michael’s “Freedom! ‘90.” And the rest is history…