Book Signings, A Chanel Diner, DJ Sets, And More NYFW Happenings Open To The Public

It’s back to school time, chéries! NYFW is almost upon us, and so the Fashion Month-adjacent events calendar is about to pop off. Here’s a highlight reel of what to get into during the most stylish week of the season…

September 6

Book signing at Bookmarc with Carine Roitfeld

Legendary editor Carine Roitfeld will be holding court at Marc Jacobs’ Bookmarc on Bleecker Street, signing copies of her new Rizzoli tome Fantasies: Carine Roitfeld Fashion Book.

September 7

Book signing at Bookmarc with Linda Evangelista

Runway icon Linda Evangelista and Steven Meisel have compiled their decades-long collaboration into one weighty coffee table book filled with breath-taking, era-defining imagery. The supermodel will be at Bookmarc to sign copies; a must for any fashion history buff.

Rhonda’s Kiss Legacy of Love Fashion Week Gala at TAO Downtown

Support the nonprofit’s mission to aid cancer patients by attending this fundraising gala, which features auctions, performances, and guest speakers, among many other highlights. Get your tickets here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhonda’s Kiss 💋 (@rhondaskiss)

Meadows NYFW After Party

A whole host of DJs will come together for a late night bash at Georgia Room hosted by designer Andrew Salomon, following the reveal of the new collection for his label Meadows.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrew Salomon (@andrewsalomon)

September 8-10

Chanel Lucky Chance Diner

Celebrating the launch of Chanel Chance Eau Fraîche eau de parfum, Chanel will take over the instantly-recognizable former Wythe Diner space on Wythe and North 10th Street in WIlliamsburg. The pop-up is free and open to the public from September 8 through 10, from 11AM-7PM, with reservations recommended to discover the new scent. Walk-ins are also welcome.

September 9

Dreamland Fashion Week Central Park

Fashion Week NYC will host a runway and concert event called Dreamland Fashion Week in Central Park, with an intent to gather over 5,000 spectators in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the largest fashion show attendance ever. Oh baby. Diplo, Blond:ish, and LP Giobbi will also perform, giving you more bang for your buck. Get your tickets here.

September 10

NYFW Summer Music Series with Diplo & friends

Speaking of Diplo—the producer and DJ will be joined by special guests Layla Benitez, Deroos, Monobase, and Tolga at Williamsburg’s The William Vale for a special night of sunset sets. Tickets are available here.

Isaac Hindin-Miller’s I Like You NYFW After Party

Sober curious and want to throw some shapes on the dance floor? Isaac Hindin-Miller, aka Isaac Likes, is hosting a NYFW night out, sponsored by non-alcoholic can beverage AF at Georgia Room.

Ongoing

A Pasta Bar x Boss

No Milan Fashion Week trip on the cards? No problem. Soho’s A Pasta Bar has teamed up with Boss—marking the label’s first major restaurant collab in the US—in a bid to celebrate the best of Italia in NYC. The partnership, which is already in action, brings together food and fashion, with merchandise, inventive cocktails, and new menu items. Take it from us: order the mouthwatering Be Your Own BOSS cocktail created by A Pasta Bar’s mixologist Yaz Saloom while you can! Cin cin.

NYFW: The Menu

Noho hotspot Jac’s On Bond is one of the establishments participating in NYFW: The Menu, a celebration of NYC’s culinary scene. NYFW: The Menu will showcase the city’s must-taste cuisine through a series of curated, limited menus that can only be accessed during NYFW—plus, booking a table automatically enters you into an opportunity to win tickets to a February 2024 NYFW show and VIP shopping experience. For more eateries taking part in the programming, see here.

