Ok, Zara! Zara Teams Up With Steven Meisel For Epic 50-piece Collaboration & A Supermodel-heavy Campaign

The high street is hauter than ever—Zara has announced its most significant launch this year, and what a perfect tie in to kick off Fashion Month. Revealed today, the retailer has partnered with world-renowned image maker Steven Meisel on his first-ever clothing endeavor, with some 60 products available to shop all over the globe in the coming weeks.

And it wouldn’t be a Meisel-approved project if it didn’t come with a bevvy of the industry’s most famous faces. Meisel called in the big guns from his Rolodex for this one, with collaborators including Linda Evangelista, Amber Valletta, Liya Kebede, Irina Shayk, Gigi Hadid, Kaia Gerber, Penelope Tree, and Eva Herzigova starring in the adjoining campaign.

The legendary Karl Templer, who’s been styling high-octane campaigns for Zara in recent years, has also returned, with Pat McGrath on makeup and Guido taking care of hair. As one might expect when it comes to the garments, Meisel looked to what he gravitates to himself, so think: an almost entirely-black offering with no shortage of leather, denim, and faux fur. The quintessential fashion uniform, one might say.

The collection launches officially in-person tomorrow in New York, with a pop-up shop running through September 13. Then it’s on to London’s Dover Street Market for its UK moment in the spotlight (September 15-17), before becoming available globally on September 18. Prices range from $27.90 to $439—start planning your wishlist, now:

Images: Courtesy

