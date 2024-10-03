The Chicest Cocktail Spots In New York City Right Now

For us, Fashion Week is every week—and that means chic cocktails are a must! Fortunately, we have a range of go-to spots to visit whenever we fancy a night out. If you’re craving a fabulous drink with an even more fabulous venue? Don’t worry—we’ve got you covered!

Spring Place

Housed inside the famed Spring Studios, Spring Place is a relaxing lounge with a distinctly modern feel. The space’s multiple rooms, plush seating, sleek marble bar, and widespread views of downtown Manhattan bring any cocktail hour an adventurous feel. Of course, Spring’s reputation as a go-to NYFW venue makes it instantly stylish—and the ideal space for your next night out during Fashion Week, or to catch some R&R between shows. Case in point? Our splashy New York Fashion Week kickoff party, which featured a crew of chicsters at Spring Place.

All images: Caroline Fiss

Rhymers’ Club

The East Village’s latest addition? Rhymers’ Club, a new bar inspired by the 1890’s poets’ club of the same name. In the spirit of the first speakeasies, the secretively chic spot can be found in a corridor shared with Café Maud next door—or its private entrance at 37 ½ St. Marks Place. A backlit gold and black interior with plush velvet lounges provides a glamorous backdrop for after-dark drinks, especially its house signatures. We especially love their Coole Swan, Secret Rosé, and Remember Me cocktails—which pair smoothly with shareable bites like crispy rice, steak tartare points, and a delectable pizza assortment.

All images: Alexander Loayza

Alessa

Alessa is the sultry new hotspot that’s blossomed onto the fashion set’s radar this fall, thanks to its Italian glamour and sleek ambience. The two-story restaurant opened with a splash in the Penn District last month, making it easily accessible from any borough. Its flower-filled bar houses a wide signature cocktail and wine menu—including the lemony Ambra and sharp Caffe Martini, two of our faves. We especially love its mood lighting, perfect for after-work cocktails with tasty bites like housemade focaccia, arancini, and a wide pasta and pizza menu.

Café Ginori at Bergdorf Goodman

Craving an apertivo? Look no further than Bergdorf Goodman’s Café Ginori, nestled in the famed department store’s beauty floor. Launched in collaboration with fine porcelain brand Ginori 1735, the intimate space is bursting with color behind its dark velvet curtains! Lush floral cushions, wallpapers, and displays of Ginori’s newest collections make for an elegant cocktail hour—especially with the café’s signature Negroni or a Tuscan gin and tonic. Saluti!

Bar Milano at Eataly New York Flatiron

Ciao! If you love Eataly’s rich Italian marketplace, you’ll surely fall in love with its signature bar, Bar Milano. Housed in the brand’s Flatiron restaurant, this venue features a jovial feel with soaring ceilings, soft mood lighting, and an array of delectable bites. Of course, we love the hotspot for its variety of Negronis and signature seasonal cocktails—plus, they have a range of fab mocktails for any sober-curious chicsters!

The Nines

Everyone in fashion’s heard of The Nines—but few have stepped behind its curtained entrance. This NoHo bar features a dimly lit interior filled with red velvet lounge booths, fringed lamps, and gilded mirrors reminiscent of the 1920’s. The Nines is open most nights of the week, and guests can even be treated to intimate live performances from its Supper Club Series on select dates. However, if you have a larger group, don’t forget to make a reservation—spots fill up fast! And don’t forget to read its formal dress code, which encourages attendees to wear proper dinner attire—which we saw in full force at Veronica Beard‘s glitzy NYFW soirée.

Baretto NYC

Housed above the luxe Fasano Restaurant, Baretto is a sultry jazz bar with a distinctly intimate feel. The private upstairs space takes cues from its original location in Brazil—including an easygoing, luxe lounge bedecked in hues of gold and brown. Come for the live concerts each Friday and Saturday, and stay for the colorful cocktails like the Ophelia, Lime Blossom, and Yuzu Harmony.

