NYFW: Out & About With Bulgari, Veronica Beard, Longchamp, & More!

It’s time to party! New York Fashion Week is just around the corner—and bringing an array of events, parties, and soirées along with it. From collection launches to impressive accomplishments, there’s certainly lots to celebrate! Below, take a peek at the parties to know before NYFW kicks off.

Bvlgari’s Tubogas Collection Lights Up The Night In Williamsburg

Kicking off the week with a bejeweled flair, Bvlgari threw a neon-lit soirée to celebrate its Bvlgari Tubogas fine jewelry collection. After hitting the orange carpet at Skylight at The Refinery, attendees took in the gleaming assortment of jewels under the mobile lights by artist Christopher Bauder. Beats by Nancy Whang and Myles Hendrik kept the room dancing the night away, complemented by themed cocktails and mini pizzas, burgers, and lemon tarts. Attendees included Naomi Campbell, Paris Jackson, Dakota Johnson, Damson Idris, Monica Barbaro, Kelly Wearstler, Aurora James, Olivia Culpo, Isabella Boylston, Nicky Hilton, Charlotte Lawrence, Martha Hunt, Matthew Cancel, Emely Moreno, Vincenzo Dimino, Isabela Ferrer, and more.

All images: Courtesy of Bvlgari

Veronica Beard Toasts Its New Dash Bag With Banks At The Nines

On Thursday night, Veronica Miele Beard and Veronica Swanson Beard shut down The Nines for a chic soirée after dark. Among gleaming mirrors, dim lights and blooming red florals, the designer duo behind Veronica Beard celebrated the launch of their chic Dash handbag. Songstress Banks made a special appearance to celebrate the 10th anniversary of her album Goddess, performing acoustic sets of hits including “Beggin’ For Thread,” “Goddess,” and “Gemini Feed.” An equally chic guest list filled the room, including Shailene Woodley, Sophia Bush, Camila Morrone, Amandla Stenberg, Stephanie Suganami, G-Eazy, Brianne Howey, and more.

All images: Tiffany Sage

Longchamp Energizes NYFW With A Supermarket Bash

Hudson Yards got the equestrian treatment on Wednesday night! Longchamp took over Location05 in celebration of its Fall 2024 collection. Guests arrived to a full-scale market setup packed with lemons, limes, and oranges—ideal for anyone craving a late night bite. During the energy-themed event, attendees enjoyed an aura room, on-site nail applications by Mei Kawajiri, numerology readings, and makeup touch-ups by Kale Teter. The night closed with a dance performance by Jason Williams, complete with beats by Isabella Massenet and Gilly Chan. The chic crowd in attendance included Joey King, Maren Morris, Coco Rocha, Alyah Chanelle Scott, Chandler Kinney, Caroline Vazzana, Dascha Polanco, Amelie Zilber, Tunde Oyeneyin, Christian Bendek, and more.

All images: BFA

