Bergdorfs’ New Addition, Tommy Hilfiger’s Sporty Collab, Plus! Got Loewe Milk?…

Bergdorf Goodman opens colorful new Café Ginori restaurant

Bergdorf Goodman has just opened its newest restaurant, Café Ginori, on its lower level. The eatery is inspired by its Italian parent brand, Ginori 1735, including vivid custom pink, blue, and yellow tableware, as well as Ginori’s signature Domu chairs and Oriente Italiano wallpaper. As for the menu? Dishes include beetroot risotto, eggplant parmigiana, beef carpaccio, veal ragù tagliatelle, tartelette with ossetra caviar, and insalata lobster. The venue will also offer a tea and coffee service with Italian treats, a 4:00pm aperitivo service, and fresh cocktails including Negronis and Tuscan gin and tonics. Café Ginori’s doors are now open from 11:30am-6:30pm, with reservations available through OpenTable. See you for a power lunch?

“Exceptional service is in our DNA and with the opening of Café Ginori at Bergdorf Goodman, we’re thrilled to have this partnership come to life with such a historic brand,” said Bergdorfs’ chief retail officer Melissa Xides. “The stunning new destination fuses our strength in luxury experiences with Ginori 1735’s rich heritage of Italian hospitality and exceptional craftsmanship to offer a truly first-of-its-kind concept to our customers.”

Tommy Hilfiger speeds ahead with new Mercedes-AMG Petronas collab

Tommy Hilfiger’s latest collaboration is racing the track. The designer has launched a sporty capsule collection with Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team designer Clarence Ruth. The line features a motorsport-inspired range of jackets, jerseys, chino pants, T-shirts, and more, cast in Hilfiger’s signature red, blue, and white—plus with bursts of beige, black, and turquoise. For a starry flair, the collection is modeled in a new campaign starring Mercedes-AMG Formula One Team drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, who will also sport the pieces at the Barcelona Grand Prix this weekend. You can shop the full collection now on Hilfiger’s website, as well as AMG Petronas’ website and select Tommy Hilfiger stores.

“Clarence Ruth is a force to be reckoned with,” said Hilfiger. “It’s been incredible watching him grow since we started working together during the Tommy Hilfiger New Legacy Challenge back in 2022. This is a collection that blurs the lines of fashion and motorsports through Ruth’s visionary lens. Today’s classics, inspired by tomorrow’s talent.”

All images: Micaiah Carter/Courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger

Victoria & Albert Museum’s new exhibit honors Naomi Campbell’s career

Naomi Campbell’s iconic fashion moments can now be experienced in person! The first major museum exhibition devoted to a fashion model, “Naomi: In Fashion,” will transform London’s Victoria & Albert Museum into a vibrant showcase of Campbell’s career, according to Business of Fashion. Opening on Saturday, the exhibit features video footage and numerous glamorous ensembles from the supermodel’s legendary catwalk career. Campbell’s influence on fashion is also incorporated, featuring a recreation of her dressing room, the whimsical mannequin sprawl from her famed 1993 Vivienne Westwood runway fall, and a photography display curated by close friend Edward Enninful. Expect to navigate through a meticulous collection that includes pieces from Alexander McQueen, John Galliano, and more, demonstrating Campbell’s monumental status in the fashion world.

The Maidstone Hotel reopens its doors in The Hamptons

The Hamptons has re-opened one of its oldest East Hampton boutique hotels, The Maidstone, with LDV Hospitality. To mark the occasion, the venue hosted guests for a weekend garden cocktail happy hour. Drinks were followed by a dinner from LDV Hospitality’s Executive Chef Jorge Espinoza—including cacio e pepe, oysters, branzino, and more. The delectable occasion included live Italian jazz music by Francesco Conforti, concluding with a sing-along number. Chic attendees included Rebecca Minkoff, Brynn Whitfield, Elizabeth Kurpis, Cynthia Rowley, Tata Harper, Evan Ross Katz, Joanna Hillman, Mayank Dwivedi, Irwin Simon, John Meadow, and more. This summer, Hamptons travelers can discover The Maidstone at 207 Main Street.

All images: Jason Lowrie/BFA.com

Jonathan Bailey taps Loewe for The Shameless Fund’s cheeky campaign

Bridgerton heartthrob Jonathan Bailey has just launched his new charity The Shameless Fund, according to Vogue. The Fund, which champions LGBTQIA+ causes, has debuted with a collaborative Loewe campaign echoing the iconic “Got Milk?” ads of the early 2000’s. The cheeky imagery features a white T-shirt printed with “Drink your milk”—a reference to a particularly steamy scene from Bailey’s recent TV show Fellow Travelers. The piece will launch on Loewe’s website on June 27.

NYU’s Russian heiress drama: luxury theft, The Real Real sales, & a lawsuit

Theft and the city! College drama has escalated into legal territory at New York University when a Russian oligarch’s daughter, Aurora Agapov, filed a lawsuit against roommate Kaitlyn Fung for allegedly stealing her luxury items and selling them on resale platform The Real Real, according to The Cut. The pieces included a $4,000 Chanel handbag, a $2,000 Chanel bracelet, a $13,000 Bulgari necklace, Christian Louboutin heels, a Gucci handbag, two Celine handbags—one being an alleged $3,300 Nano tote—and a Solange Azagury ruby ring valued at over $23,000. Agapov is now seeking $51,000 in damages, having moved out of her dorm after confronting Fung—who was arrested, charged with grand larceny, and is facing a pending criminal case.

Additional reporting by Moriel Mizrahi.

