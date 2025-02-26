Checking in? During Fashion Week—and all year-round—we love a chic hotel hideaway, and one of NYC’s chicest is The Beekman, a Thompson Hotel. The ornate enclave is equal parts bohemian and modern, with a healthy splash of Art Deco glamour (you’ve definitely seen its famous atrium splashed across IG). However, there’s more to The Beekman than meets the eye, from its rich fashion industry ties to luxe penthouses, delectable restaurants, and more! We chatted with general manager Titus Negrescu to get the inside scoop on all things The Beekman—which you can discover right here!

Tell us a little bit about the history of The Beekman, a Thompson Hotel before it opened doors as a hotel.

The Temple Court building, a masterpiece with a rich history, was the site of Shakespeare’s Hamlet debut in New York in 1761 at the Chapel Street Theatre. Over the years, literary legends like Emerson, Twain, Thoreau, and Poe graced the space. This architectural gem was built between 1881-1883 by James M. Farnsworth in Queen Anne style—the nine-story Victorian atrium and skylight became the show-stopping feature and still remains iconic today (and has recently been declared a NY landmark). Originally attracting attorneys, it quickly became the go-to spot for creative businesses like publishers and ad agencies, drawn to its forward-thinking design. The Temple Court has stood strong for over 100 years and was officially declared a New York City Landmark in 1998, a true testament to its lasting legacy. The history is woven into the fabric of the hotel–celebrated through art, design and even a curated cocktail selection in The Bar Room. Guided by our fantastic Chef Concierge, George Gaffney, our “Historic Beekman and Beyond” tour allows guests to step back in time to Newspaper Row and walk in the footsteps of journalistic giants like Joseph Pulitzer, Horace Greeley, and William Randolph Hearst.

How many rooms are in the hotel and what differentiates them?

The hotel has 287 fully-appointed rooms, including 35 suites and two signature penthouses within the “turrets”, each with private rooftop terraces offering very unique experiences. Our spacious and stylish rooms & suites are thoughtfully furnished with the guest experience in mind, boasting plush velvet furnishings, handmade leather headboards and vintage pieces.

What are some of the on-site amenities?

At The Beekman, you’ll enjoy a signature dining experience at Temple Court by Tom Colicchio, and for in-room dining, we have 24-hour options from Tom Colicchio’s Crafted Hospitality. For special events, we have a selection of beautiful private spaces, along with catering from Crafted Hospitality. You can also indulge at Le Gratin by Chef Daniel Boulud and then check out the buzzy high-end microclub, Laissez Faire which is located beneath the hotel. Our fitness center features Peloton spin bikes, and within the guest rooms, you can enjoy guided meditations and mindfulness tools in partnership with Headspace, along with high-speed Wi-Fi, USB ports, and Bluetooth speakers. Plus, we offer exclusive D.S. & Durga bath amenities, a luxury house car, clefs d’or concierge service, and more. It’s all designed for all types of bespoke experiences!

What are the dining options?

The Beekman is really a culinary destination in and of itself. Tom Colicchio and Daniel Boulud bring their culinary magic to our restaurants–Tom Colicchio’s Temple Court offers modern American dishes with a nod to turn-of-the-century New York City, while The Bar Room, beneath our stunning nine-story atrium, is the perfect spot for crafted cocktails and an all-day menu. Guests can also enjoy upscale in-room dining and event catering from Temple Court. Chef Daniel Boulud’s Le Gratin brings the spirit of Lyon, France, with a lively vibe and delicious Lyonnais-style dishes inspired by his hometown.

The fashion industry has ties to the hotel. What are some of the big events that have happened there over the years?

The Beekman has maintained a strong connection to the fashion industry in many ways. Whether partnering with designers and creatives on photoshoots or hosting more intimate in-suite experiences, we are allowed the opportunity to visually experience the hotel differently through the lens of each photographer. Our hotel has also been a runway during New York Fashion Week—to name a few highlights. Maison Valentino transformed the atrium’s upper levels into a runway show underneath the majestic skylight; Cinq à Sept used the rooftop a catwalk; and Johanna Ortiz hosted her show on the cellar level. We welcome all types of celebrations and absolutely love curating our own dazzling events–from ringing in the new year with a Silver Disco fête or whimsical Madd Hatter’s Ball, to our vibrant PRIDE celebrations with proceeds from The Bar Room’s special cocktails contributed in support of the Ali Forney Center. Guests are enthralled by over-the-top aerialists descending gracefully down our nine foot atrium, and the breathtaking performances that can be viewed from any floor of the hotel.

What’s your go-to room service order?

Two of my absolute favorites are the shaved brussels salad with a anchovy vinaigrette, walnuts & parmesan, and the roasted red pepper dip with charred chili and marcona almond and crostini.

Are there any secret parts of the hotel we haven’t seen yet?

They may not be a secret, but our Turret Penthouses (East and West) are incredible! At 1,200 square feet across two floors, they offer plenty of space, plus a huge 800-square-foot private terrace–the East Penthouse offering an open experience. You enter through a charming Wisteria Trellis, which leads you into your own hidden oasis. The terrace is beautifully landscaped with ficus trees, rose bushes, and hydrangeas—perfect for a romantic getaway, intimate dinners, or even small celebrations.

The Beekman is located downtown. What are some of your recommendations to check out in the area?

There is always something going on in the Financial District—we like to say that the “cobblestone alleys welcome curious eyes and crowded street corners add color to the canvas.” We recommend checking out The Seaport, AIRE Ancient Baths New York, the Perelman Arts Center, Mercer Labs, Brookfield Place, and all of the historic sites such as One World Trade and 9/11 Memorial & Museum. We are also conveniently located near to City Hall and welcome all newlyweds to celebrate at The Beekman after saying “I do!”

Do you have any special offers our readers should know about?

One of our very popular offers is the Weekend Getaway package, which allows guests to enjoy The Beekman during a weekend escape. This offer includes a $75 food and beverage credit and complimentary room upgrade, based on availability. The offer is available Thursday, Friday or Saturday and can be reserved on the hotel’s website.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.