Inside The Daily Front Row’s Splashy NYFW Kickoff Party!

Calling all chicsters! On Wednesday night, The Daily Front Row took over Spring Place for an ultra-glam soirée ahead of New York Fashion Week. Though the shows don’t start until Friday, we just couldn’t wait to celebrate!

Pre-NYFW, insiders across fashion, beauty, and entertainment gathered to toast the Spring 2025 season’s upcoming shows. As the sun set, the stylish crew enjoyed refreshing cocktails from Absolut Vodka, Kahlúa, and Código 1530, as well as Ponga Wine’s delectable sauvignon blanc. Guests included Ashley Haas, Alex Lundqvist, Keyt Lundqvist, Katya Tolstova, Luca Fröhlingsdorf, Francesca Vuillemin, Kendall Becker, Bella Gerard, Emely Moreno, Matthew Cancel, Vincenzo Dimino, Kiel Tutin, Severine Keimig, Riley Pryor, Julianne Beffa, Tayla Bendel, Eva Phan, Fatima Sali, Alaina Demopoulos, Richard Gallo, Harley Preston, Daniele Carettoni, Mariah Strongin, Patrick Hazlewood, Daphne Zelle, Don Hood, Aaron Aguila, Yadrian Gonzalez, Netso Sebarnes, Madeline Yanni, Martha Luna, Alonso Gutiérrez, Sergio Farias, Emilia Silberg, Kailyn Shepherd, Nikhil Saboo, Andrew Tess, Krista Nickols, Lara Eurdolian, Chris Campbell, Scott Buccheit, and The Daily Front Row‘s own Nandini Vaid, Alex Dickerson, Joseph Manghise, Elizabeth Kurpis, and Aaron Royce.

Midway through the festivities, guest were treated to a special performance by musician Ana Sky. The young songstress took to the stage and serenaded the crowd with several songs—including her new single, due later this month. It also served as a fitting debut to NYFW, where Sky will receive the Rising Star Award at this year’s Daily Front Row Awards on Friday.

Special thanks to our sponsors Absolut Vodka, Kahlúa, Código 1530, and Ponga Wine for keeping guests refreshed and rejuvenated as we danced the night away.

Check out more of the night’s chicest moments, below!

All images: Caroline Fiss Photography

