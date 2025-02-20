Chic Stays: Our Fave Fashionable Hotspots & Hotels in NYC

Was your New York Fashion Week a whirlwind? Same. Luckily, there’s plenty of venues around the city to relax and recharge amidst the hectic nature of Fashion Week—or any day in Manhattan! From chic hotels to glam bars and restaurants, discover our go-to insider enclaves and favorite hotspots to mellow down in NYC.

Times Square EDITION

Who doesn’t love the Times Square EDITION? The luxe hotel features a lush terrace and outdoor gardens, a personal favorite spot throughout the year—and especially during Fashion Week. Enjoy seasonal bites and drinks while surrounded by blooming greenery as you retreat and regroup! We especially love an easygoing daytime lunch here, with recent faves including Chef John Fraser’s trumpet mushroom carpaccio, skirt steak frites, and tiramisu, paired with a refreshing Showtime Spritz cocktail. Delish!

The Beekman Hotel

Nestled in the heart of FiDi, the Beekman Hotel includes a range of artistic features and relaxing retreats. The downtown hotel’s famous Bar Room—directly beneath its viral 10-story atrium—is a go-to spot for cocktail hour, or simply taking a beat between shows. We’re also partial to the jewel-toned Temple Court for a long lunch, or the Lyon-inspired Le Gratin for a delectable dinner by Chef Daniel Boulud. However, one of our favorite spots inside the Beekman is the electric Laissez Faire, an industrial-meets-glam bar that hosts some of NYFW’s top parties.

Le Petit Village

If you’re craving a chic departure from NYC—while still staying in Manhattan—look no further than Le Petit Village. Bringing a dash of downtown Parisian ease to the West Village, the brand-new restaurant features an intimate setting with smooth leather booths and dark wood chairs lit by sleek lamps and candlelight. The space smoothly complements its equally sharp menu, featuring delicious shareable bites, cocktails, and main courses for a refreshing Fashion Week dinner. We’re partial to the fois gras, burgers, and ratatouille—plus a Petit Histoire or whimsical The 1st Painting cocktail!

Alessa

Quickly becoming one of our fave midtown spots of last year, Alessa is a chic departure from the bustle of city life. The Italian venue’s intricate interiors feature painted ceilings, blooming wall art, and colorful tiles that create a lush escape from the chaos of Fashion Week. Across both stories, the newly-opened restaurant features perfect mood lighting and two bars ready to mix any cocktail—especially from its signature menu (we particularly love the Caffe Martini or Ambra). Be sure to grab a tasty bite from its food menu, as well; our faves include the vegetable panuozzo pasta, focaccia, meatballs, arancini, and Bianca pizza.

Soho Grand Hotel

The Soho Grand Hotel is renowned for its ornate aesthetic and all-star clientele! We especially love the luxe venue’s Club Room—a sultry bar tucked behind thick velvet curtains for a speakeasy feel. Inside, you’ll discover two rooms filled with ’70s-inspired peacock-painted walls, soft seating, and gleaming lights—plus a glitzy disco ball. The Art Deco-influenced space is complete with a stocked backlit bar that makes any assortment of cocktails, while its Parlor Room stage regularly hosts entertaining acts from musicians to DJ’s, dancing, and more. Don’t forget to order their signature Club Room Martini by mixologist Jeremy Oertel, plus any range of special light bites by Chef Ken Addington.

Café Ginori at Bergdorf Goodman

If you’re uptown and need an apertivo, check into Bergdorf Goodman’s Café Ginori. The chic spot is privately enclosed behind deep red velvet curtains on the luxury store’s famed beauty floor, and blooming with colorful designs inside. First launched in 2024 with fine porcelain brand Ginori 1735, the intimate space is filled with blossoming wallpapers, porcelain displays, and colorful cushions and seating. We highly recommend its signature Negroni for a refreshing afternoon out!

