Tabitha Simmons Toasts Her Chic Malone Souliers Collab At Coco’s!

On Wednesday afternoon, a chic group convened to celebrate designer Tabitha Simmons and Malone Souliers‘ new footwear collaboration. Simmons and Souliers’ Coco Fong and Valerio Bava co-hosted a luncheon for the occasion at the chic private dining club Coco’s at Colette, overlooking Central Park’s lush woods. The trio’s new line of Mary Jane espadrilles, sheer pumps, and sandals were on display in a private Coco’s back room, accompanied by wine and champagne. Guests later sat down for a meal of burrata salad, chicken, and branzino, followed by sweet tres leches and colorful berries. Delicious! The stylish, intimate guest list included Karen Elson, Natalie Suarez, Dylana Lim Suarez, Karina Bik, Makeda Saggau-Sackey, Derek Blasberg, Mona Patel, Sarah Zendejas, Sabine Getty, and more.

All images: Janice Yim/Getty Images

Rebecca Minkoff Brings Her Signature Handbags A Wicked Twist!

Rebecca Minkoff is defying gravity! The designer has just launched her latest collaboration in partnership with Wicked, ahead of the film’s premiere on Christmas day. Her two-part line includes a sparkling pink Glinda-inspired G Top handle bag, complete with glitzy crystal embellishments. On the edgier side, her quilted Edie flap bag has received a revamp with gold celestial studs, inspired by Elphaba. Both limited-edition pieces can be found now on Minkoff’s site, just in time for the holidays! Happy shopping!

Reformation & Clare Waight Keller Team Up For A Vintage-Inspired Jewelry Collection

Clare Waight Keller‘s latest project? A glam new jewelry collab with Reformation! The industry-beloved designer has teamed up with the fashion brand on a limited-edition capsule of accessories ahead of the holiday season. Crafted with recycled gold vermeil and sterling silver, the assortment ranges from drop, dangle, and link earrings to pendant necklaces, cuff bracelets, and a chic mariner chain belt—all inspired by ’80s and ’90s accessories trends. The news is Waight Keller’s latest announcement, following her appointment at Uniqlo as its Uniqlo: C creative director in September. You can shop her full Reformation collection now on Reformation.com!

Armand de Brignac reveals its first-ever vintage champagne, Blanc de Noirs Vintage 2015

Armand de Brignac , Jay-Z’s champagne, is bringing things up a notch. The Maison has just released their first-ever vintage champagne. Crafted exclusively from the some of the very best vineyards in Grand and Premier Cru as well as Pinot Meunier, Blanc de Noirs Vintage 2015 is as good as it gets. This tête de cuvée is made from 70% Pinot Noir and 30% Pinot Meunier that showcases notes of white peach and rich almond. Each bottle is inscribed with its unique number (1 to 1,258) in addition to its disgorgement date, showcasing the rarity, exclusivity, and collectability of this ultra-prestige cuvée. A 1.5L magnum will set you back $3,400 but it’s so worth it.

