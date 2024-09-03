Clare Waight Keller Is Uniqlo’s New Creative Director!

Clare Waight Keller has a brand new gig! The former Givenchy creative director has just been named the creative director of Uniqlo. Keller’s news arrives after her debut at the brand in September 2023 as its Uniqlo: C womenswear designer. Now, however, she’ll be wearing two hats at Uniqlo by leading Uniqlo: C and the brand’s main collection of menswear and womenswear, starting in Fall 2024. We’re already reaching for our pocketbooks!

Gigi Hadid Transforms Into Pop Art For V Magazine‘s 150th issue

Gigi Hadid is transforming from muse into literal art in the 150th issue of V magazine! As the publication’s Fall 2024 cover girl, Hadid poses for Inez and Vinoodh in an editorial featuring close-up portraits collaged with photos from her childhood. Aside from commemorating Hadid’s career journey, the shoot also marks two special hallmarks—V‘s 25th birthday and its 10th anniversary of working with Hadid. Fashion fans can pick up the full-circle issue in-person when it arrives to global newsstands on September 9.

All images: Inez & Vinoodh

Elle Macpherson Reveals Her Surprise Journey Battling Breast Cancer

Elle Macpherson is opening up about her breast cancer journey. According to the New York Post, the model and WelleCo founder was first diagnosed with a variant of the disease seven years ago, as discussed in her upcoming memoir Elle: Life, Lessons, and Learning to Trust Yourself. Macpherson also revealed in her book that she refused to undergo chemotherapy, favoring a holistic approach instead. However, the medical revelation comes with a positive outcome: Macpherson shared she is now in remission.

Rihanna Goes For Gold In Her Debut Dior J’Adore Campaign

Must be love on the brain! Love for Dior, that is. Rihanna’s first full-length campaign as the French brand’s J’adore fragrance ambassador has finally arrived, and it’s even more glam than we dreamed! Set to her 2016 hit “Love on the Brain,” the clip finds the superstar entering Versailles—and later struts through a golden pool while draped in a sparkling gold goddess dress. Talk about gilded glamour!

Jennifer Meyer Says “Yes” To Geoffrey Ogunlesi!

Love is in the air for Jennifer Meyer! The jewelry designer has accepted billionaire Jeffrey Ogunlesi’s marriage proposal, according to Page Six. Sparks flew for the couple in late 2023, when Meyer began dating the Ogunlesi Group CEO—with their red carpet debut taking place that November. Congratulations are in order for the happy couple!

Leighton Meester Strikes A Pose For Arezzo’s Fall 2024 Campaign

Spotted: Leighton Meester taking stylish steps forward for Arezzo! The actress is front and center for the Brazilian shoe brand’s Fall 2024 campaign, following her viral appearance in Edie Parker x St. John’s April campaign. Meester’s range of sleek heels and flats instantly channel her time on Gossip Girl, which cemented her as a fashion star to watch. And indeed, we know Blair Waldorf—and Serena van der Woodsen—would def approve of her sharp new shoes. You know you love us—XOXO!

All images: Ton Gomes / Skep360

