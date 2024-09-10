Rebecca Minkoff Reveals Her Secrets To Fashion Success & Decades of Designs!

For 20 years, Rebecca Minkoff has led her namesake brand through recessions, COVID, and more. The newest face on The Real Housewives of New York City speaks to us about innovation, putting customers first, and her new reality TV role!

You’ve had a busy start to fall! What are some highlights?

I’ve been Out East most of the summer and commuting to the city a couple days a week. The highlights have been just seeing the girls. It’s been a girl summer. I’ve been soaking up all the female founders I can wrap my hands around.

You’re about to star in The Real Housewives of New York City. Why did you decide to join the show?

When I was looking at joining, it was like, “It’s our 20th anniversary, and it would be a great opportunity to amplify the brand and tell my story as a woman in fashion.” There aren’t many of us left! It’d be great to get my exact demo more familiar with me and the brand.

Were you familiar with RHONY previously?

I had decided that it was not for me. Then I watched the reboot and was pleased with the fact that these women were pretty much self-made, either entrepreneurs or founders. The drama in it was lighter, and it focused on other things outside of that.

How did you approach filming scenes that are dramatic or stereotypical of reality TV?

I decided who I am in real life was who I was going to be on the show. I become the mom in those moments, wanting to take care of people. “Are they hungry? Do they need more sleep? Should we go for a walk?” Everything I do with my children when they’re fighting is how I approach those situations.

You’ve stepped away from New York Fashion Week recently. Will you be back in the future?

When it makes sense, we’ll show. Last September, we had an opportunity to think about it differently. We had Leon Bridges perform. We dressed different influencers and creators in the Fall collection. What we started with see-now, buy-now has roots and makes sense for us as a brand. I’m cooking up something during February next year. We’ll definitely come back when it makes sense. For now, we’re putting our momentum and energy into RHONY, and I have a big collaboration with the Wicked movie coming out. I was like, “Let me focus on these two big moments, and how we want to tell the 20th anniversary starting next year.”

What have been some of your favorite NYFW memories over the years?

My favorite memory was when we shut down Greene Street, where our store was. It was the first time any designer opened their show to the public. We had 5,000 people show up. It was the first time anyone had used influencers in a show, which at the time was like, “Ew, you’re going to use those influencers?” Even though influencers had already established respect, no one was using them as models yet, though you saw it open up the next season with a bunch of other European brands, but we were the first. The whooping and hollering was such a nice change from the “purse snob” faces that I’ve been used to for so long. Any of the times we had great music was awesome. Flo Rida did one of our shows; Børns did one of our shows. The brand is so tied to great rock music or pop culture music that those are always my favorite memories of Fashion Week.

What inspired your new Fall 2024 collection?

I was happy that the minimalism trend was dying down. I’m focused on hardware, so you’ll see a lot of that, especially in our shoes that we launched for Fall. It’s now time to celebrate lush rich leathers, studding, embellishments, and the reintroduction of unique maximalism.

Any favorite pieces from it?

I love black. We have a beautiful red that’s selling very well right now. And there’s a shoe I’ve been wearing on repeat. It’s the Darren studded sandal, and then there’s the studded Mary Jane that I love. Our G large shoulder bag in this beautiful red color has been my daily go-to. Everybody’s sick of me wearing it, but the G mini top-handle crossbody has been my evening bag of choice.

Do you wear your new designs around town before they come out?

A lot of times. I’m usually wearing it about a month out. I read somewhere it takes 30 interactions before someone recognizes something. I was like, “Let me start showing it off and create the unique desire to be interested.” But also, let me make sure that if there are any things I can correct, we can figure out with the team what people like about it. How does that inform our copywriting? How does that inform how we message on social when we drop and launch it?

Your brand is almost 20 years old. What are some of your key early memories?

I recall the hustle and excitement that came with the launch around the [M.A.B.] bag. When DailyCandy wrote about it, and the influx of women that were so excited about the style and bag and story. Women have relationships with their bags that go beyond just, “I bought it.” It’s tied to a celebratory moment. I love hearing the stories. “I got a promotion, I was buying it for a date I was having, I started a new job.” That’s something I’ve heard for 20 years, and it doesn’t get old.

Why do you think your brand has endured all these years?

We listened to our customer at key times when she was being tested. We listened to her during the recession, [and] when we began to expand our price point. We talked to her and still talk to her. We were the first brand to say, “You’re our customer. We’re embracing you. You’re not beneath us.” For us, getting back up, the relationship with the customer, trying new things has been our staying power.

What’s the greatest lesson you’ve learned in 20 years of business?

There’s no shortcut to success. We live in a world right now where everything is clickable, everything is orderable. People think that their career or dream is going to be achieved in a click. I know a lot of shortcuts for a lot of things, but my career and success? To me, there are no shortcuts.

It takes a long time. So enjoy that ride.

All images: Courtesy of Rebecca Minkoff

