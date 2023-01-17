Las Vegas Apparel is coming, returning from February 12 to 15. And if you’re a football fan, don’t fear—the city has no shortage of great options for you to take in the Super Bowl on the first evening of LVA—and of course, Rihanna’s hotly-anticipated half time show. We’ve gathered intel on four spots to know so you can book ahead. Tell them your Daily sent you!

The Velveteen Rabbit

The Velveteen Rabbit is a chic cocktail bar in the Arts District. This intimate space adorned with vintage furniture, a spacious pink patio, and an unrivaled selection of tap and bottled specialty beers is an attractive option for this high spirited occasion. An elegant home from home to relax in for the day that’s in it.

The English

The English Hotel, renowned for the culinary excellence of Todd English, ideally positions you to enjoy a day of delicious food and exhilarating spectating. Four time James Beard award-winning Chef Todd will settle your nerves with the refined culinary excellence at this hotspot.

Frankies Tiki Room

Escape into the tropical fantasy of Frankie’s Tiki room for a special Super Bowl Sunday, Las Vegas style! This exotic bamboo-decked bar is bound to make this momentous day one to remember, regardless of the outcome.

Esther’s Kitchen

Esther’s Kitchen, named after the proprietor’s beloved great aunt, prides itself on a no nonsense approach to cooking and a commitment to quality soul food. On that note, Esther’s Kitchen is an ideal location to spend this emotion-filled day with homely food and a vibrant ambience.

