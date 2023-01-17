Donatella Versace sits down with Emily Ratajkowski

For the latest episode of High Low with EmRata, the model and author is joined by “very, very special guest” Donatella Versace in studio in NYC. In a rare sit down interview, the designer takes Ratajkowski all the way back, discussing her childhood in Southern Italy, coming of age in the spotlight, what the industry looked like in the late 1970s, and the harrowing experience of her brother’s assassination. From wearing patent leather as a 12-year-old and finding her signature bleach blonde shade at 13 (“I feel blonde inside!”) to disrupting the Italian fashion status quo, there’s no shortage of fascinating nuggets. Plus! La Versace says she’s ready to enter her bitch era. Get it where you get your podcasts, now!

Edward Enninful covers PAPER

Linda Evangelista might have appeared on British Vogue’s September cover—but now the tables have turned. The legendary supermodel interviewed the publication’s editor in chief and her lifelong friend, Edward Enninful, for a new cover story in PAPER. With imagery by Nick Knight and styling by British Vogue’s Dena Giannini, an inside editorial also features Irina Shayk, Lila Moss, Adut Akech, Kristen McMenamy, and Karen Elson. Recalling their working relationship to writer Mikelle Street, Enninful says of Evangelista: “I’ve worked with every model alive, and the thing about Linda is when you think of an idea, it’s not just, “Here’s the dates.” Linda will ask, “What’s the character, are there books I should be reading, are there films I should watch?” Then when she comes on set it’s 150%…Linda is like a silent movie star. Like a Greta Garbo. I think that’s why you get so exhausted because you give everything. It’s like climb the skyscraper, get in the scaffolding, there’s nothing she won’t do and that’s rare. It goes beyond modeling.” Evangelista fired back, “I love being given a character and Edward just gives. I was just thinking of that shoot where I cut my finger and the cameras were still rolling. I kept in character with blood squirting out of my hand. I got a favor from a friend who got a favor from a friend for someone to come at 9 o’clock at night to sew my hand back up.” Read the full feature here.

Christie’s will present The Collection of André Leon Talley

Auction house Christie’s New York will sell the personal items of late, legendary fashion editor André Leon Talley in a series of live and online auctions beginning January 27. The former creative director of Vogue, who passed away in January 2022 aged 73, had amassed an extensive collection of couture, jewelry, and handbags, as well as fine art, literature, and interior design. According to Christie’s, many items in the lot, which spans 50 years, were personal gifts from Karl Lagerfeld, Miuccia Prada, Ralph Rucci, and more. The collection will be offered on behalf of Mr. Talley’s estate to benefit causes he chose to support in his lifetime, such as the Abyssinian Baptist Church in the New York City and the Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church in Durham, North Carolina. The Collection of André Leon Talley will be sold through a live sale at Christie’s New York on February 15 and two online sales ending on February 16-17. A selection of highlights will also go on a global tour this month, debuting in Palm Beach (January 18-31) and in Paris (January 23-26). Christie’s has said they are also endeavoring to honor ALT’s legacy by elevating voices from diverse backgrounds—as such, the tour and catalogue will feature his mentee, American designer, LaQuan Smith, among others.

Bode is launching womenswear

She’s become thee designer to the Lower East Side crowd, and now many of Bode’s fans won’t have to resort to swiping their other half’s pieces. Emily Adams Bode Aujla has announced she’s designing her first line of clothing for women, which will debut this coming weekend at the Paris menswear shows. Sitting down with Vogue to announce the news, the founder told the outlet that she actually busied herself all through college making clothing for women (i.e. herself and her roommate for whatever they got up to that weekend.) “On Fridays, we would stay up late and make a skirt out of crushed velvet or something…It just came so naturally to me that I wasn’t as inspired by it,” she recalls, explaining her decision to ultimately focus on menswear. So, what to expect from the CFDA Designer of the Year winner’s latest venture? Everything from gowns with opulent detailing (sparkles, sequins, fringe, and flounce) to cardigans and bolero jackets; all of which speak to the same principles such as utilizing deadstock and old craft techniques. The inaugural offering is inspired by the designer’s mom, Janet, and a particular summer in Cape Cod in the mid 1970s, fused with references from the 1920s. For more, you’ll have to mark your calendar’s for the big reveal this Saturday…

Calling all design talent…

Steve Madden has joined forces with the Harlem Festival of Culture (taking place this summer) for a design contest not to be missed. The HFC X Steve Madden Design Challenge partnership seeks to support and celebrate Harlem’s creative community with a call out to up-and-coming talent to submit their graphic design artwork which they would like to see printed on co-branded Harlem Festival of Culture x Steve Madden Collection items. Submissions for the contest are due by January 23 and will be considered in a two-tiered evaluation process. Applicants will be narrowed down to five finalists who will be invited to visit Steve Madden headquarters to meet with Steve and the brand’s design team. Semi-finalists will then present their design concepts at a finale event held in March, where a judging panel of stylists and fashion figures will select the winner who will receive a cash prize of $10,000 as well as a paid fellowship with Steven Madden. An additional $5,000 cash prize for ‘Audience Favorite Design’ is also up for grabs for one other semi-finalist. What are you waiting for? Find out more here.

