Chic Report

Five Brands To Watch At Las Vegas Apparel This Season!

The new market will be held from February 9 to 12

by Aaron Royce
written by Aaron Royce
Las Vegas Apparel, Las Vegas, fashion, retail, brands, She + Sky, ADORA Los Angeles, Jade Marlin, ENTRO, Viceroy Leather
ADORA Los Angeles (Courtesy of ADORA Los Angeles), She + Sky (Courtesy of She + Sky)

Las Vegas Apparel is almost here! The retail market will return to showcase Spring 2025 collections for buyers from February 9 to 12, covering womenswear, menswear, children’s, accessories, and much more! Naturally, there’s plenty of brands to note before you book your tickets to the event at the World Market Center. From fashion to accessories, check out five top labels to remember before this season’s market—and don’t forget to register for the occasion on LasVegas-Apparel.com!

ADORA Los Angeles

ADORA Los Angeles features a distinctly bohemian flair. The LA-based brand’s trendy womenswear includes eye-catching pieces with a youthful feel, including flowing floral dresses, crocheted knitwear, comfortable leggings, and more.

ADORA Los Angeles (Courtesy of ADORA Los Angeles)

ENTRO

After launching in 2014, ENTRO has established its speciality in hand-crafted womenswear that’s elegant, whimsical, and colorful. The Los Angeles-based label’s creations span a wide range, from Valentine’s Day-worthy knits and dresses to breezy floral separates and more.

ENTRO (Courtesy of ENTRO)

Jade Marlin 

Lifestyle pieces from Jade Marlin are imbued with a laid-back, casual feel. The label’s menswear designs include colorful T-shirts, swimwear, suiting, and knits—plus an array of denim. Its footwear assortment is similarly sharp, ranging from lace-ups to versatile boots.

Jade Marlin (Courtesy of Jade Marlin)

She + Sky

She + Sky specializes in trendy, light-hearted women’s clothing—which it’s specialized in creating since 2001. The brand’s assortment of dresses, tops, skirts, knitwear, and more feature a range of themes, from court-ready tennis to dynamic Game Day fashion.

She + Sky (Courtesy of She + Sky)

Viceroy Leather

Viceroy Leather‘s accessories have combined high-quality leather with affordable prices for over 15 years. The brand’s collections include a range of crossbody, shoulder, and messenger bags, as well as plenty of wallets and additional small leather goods.

Viceroy Leather (Courtesy of Viceroy Leather)

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

Aaron Royce is the Fashion News Editor at The Daily Front Row, where he covers all things fashion, beauty, and pop culture—both on and off the runway. Before joining The Daily, he was a freelance contributor for Vogue, Marie Claire, InStyle, and more outlets. Previously, he served as Digital Editor at Footwear News, following internships with The Daily Front Row, Paper, Caroline Vazzana, Capitol File, Anchyi Wei, and more. He was born in northern Virginia and lives in Brooklyn, where he spends copious time shoe shopping, reading fashion memoirs, and scrolling through Instagram. (@aaronjdroyce)

You may also like

Cole Haan Opens New Flagship In The...

Expert Showroom Founders Share What To Expect...

Las Vegas Apparel: Everything To Know Before...

Atlanta Apparel: Top Showroom Founders Share Their...

Prada Vs. Lure Fishbar, Your London Fashion...

Louis Vuitton Lit Up Fifth Avenue With...

Atlanta Apparel: 9 Top Apparel Trends To...

Five Chic Spanish Fashion & Accessories Brands...

Formal Markets Las Vegas: Everything To Know...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.