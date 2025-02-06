Five Brands To Watch At Las Vegas Apparel This Season!

Las Vegas Apparel is almost here! The retail market will return to showcase Spring 2025 collections for buyers from February 9 to 12, covering womenswear, menswear, children’s, accessories, and much more! Naturally, there’s plenty of brands to note before you book your tickets to the event at the World Market Center. From fashion to accessories, check out five top labels to remember before this season’s market—and don’t forget to register for the occasion on LasVegas-Apparel.com!

ADORA Los Angeles

ADORA Los Angeles features a distinctly bohemian flair. The LA-based brand’s trendy womenswear includes eye-catching pieces with a youthful feel, including flowing floral dresses, crocheted knitwear, comfortable leggings, and more.

ENTRO

After launching in 2014, ENTRO has established its speciality in hand-crafted womenswear that’s elegant, whimsical, and colorful. The Los Angeles-based label’s creations span a wide range, from Valentine’s Day-worthy knits and dresses to breezy floral separates and more.

Jade Marlin

Lifestyle pieces from Jade Marlin are imbued with a laid-back, casual feel. The label’s menswear designs include colorful T-shirts, swimwear, suiting, and knits—plus an array of denim. Its footwear assortment is similarly sharp, ranging from lace-ups to versatile boots.

She + Sky

She + Sky specializes in trendy, light-hearted women’s clothing—which it’s specialized in creating since 2001. The brand’s assortment of dresses, tops, skirts, knitwear, and more feature a range of themes, from court-ready tennis to dynamic Game Day fashion.

Viceroy Leather

Viceroy Leather‘s accessories have combined high-quality leather with affordable prices for over 15 years. The brand’s collections include a range of crossbody, shoulder, and messenger bags, as well as plenty of wallets and additional small leather goods.

