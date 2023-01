It’s time! All eyes are on Milan today, where ETRO creative director Marco de Vincenzo—the first design lead from outside the family—is set to show his debut offering at Milan Fashion Week Mens.

We can hardly wait. Tune in below at 12PM CET on January 15 to see what he’s been cooking up!

