Las Vegas Apparel Is Almost Here! Here’s What You Need To Know

Las Vegas Apparel

ATTN: Buyers! All eyes are on the West Coast as Las Vegas Apparel readies for its return. Taking place from Sunday, February 12 through Wednesday, February 15, the fourth edition of the event will incorporate expanded sourcing resources, as well as a full slate of events and buyer amenities.

Attendees flocking to the Expo at World Market Center for the event can expect over 150 lines in categories including young contemporary and accessories (stay tuned his month as we delve into the brands to know before you go.) As an added benefit, Las Vegas Apparel buyers will have access to select World Market Center Las Vegas permanent showrooms open during Las Vegas Apparel, with these suppliers also offering additional lines such as candles, stationery, personal care items, décor, and gifts.

“Las Vegas Apparel will bring high energy and expanding resources to the start of the February 2023 Las Vegas Fashion Week,” Caron Stover, IMC senior vice president, apparel, said. “IMC is continuing to grow its West Coast brands, buyers, events, and amenities, making Las Vegas Apparel a can’t-miss destination this February.”

(Courtesy of Las Vegas Apparel)

From the second annual Las Vegas Apparel Watch Party—we’ve got more to follow on this!—to trend installations, giveaways, food trucks, and Hallmark buyer (daily complimentary breakfast, coffee, lunch, and cocktails for all!), it’s simply not to be missed.

Register your interest for the biannual event right here, and come back to your Daily all through January to hear more about the labels we can’t get enough of.

