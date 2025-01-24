Las Vegas Apparel: Everything To Know Before You Go!

Chic Report

Las Vegas Apparel is around the corner! From February 9 to 12, 2025, the famed retail market will spotlight upcoming Spring 2025 collections for buyers spanning womenswear, menswear, children’s, accessories, and much more! Before you register for this season’s market, we’re giving you a refresher on what to expect at the World Market Center downtown. From special experiences to essential info, check out everything you need to know ahead of the year’s first Las Vegas Apparel market—and don’t forget to register on LasVegas-Apparel.com!

When is Las Vegas Apparel?

Las Vegas Apparel will be held from February 9 to 12 at The Expo at World Market Center in downtown Las Vegas. The venue has been home to the retail market since it first launched in 2021!

Which brands are showing at Las Vegas Apparel?

Numerous brands are showing their latest upcoming collections for retail buyers at Las Vegas Apparel! Notable standouts include Adora, Bara Boheme Jewelry, Entro, Glam, Lime N Chili, Rebel Rose, and She + Sky. You can check out the fill list of participating brands on the market’s website.

Will there be special experiences for guests?

Yes! Each day of Las Vegas Apparel includes a VIP Buyers’ Lounge with a complimentary breakfast bar, coffee station, lunch buffet, and cash bar. Additionally, buyers will have the chance to relax and reset from 1pm to 6pm each day with Las Vegas Apparel’s complimentary massage station, located in The Expo’s front center aisle.

What events are taking place during Las Vegas Apparel?

At next month’s market, there will be plenty of events for buyers to enjoy. On Sunday, attendees can personalize brooches at the center aisle’s brooch bar from 10am-11am, and learn about trend-sourcing tips with The Boutique Hub from 4pm-4:30pm. Guests can also pick up “Market Bestie” friendship bracelets from 4:30pm-5pm. On Monday, cocktail hour will take place from 6pm to 7pm with the market’s “Pop, Fizz, Clink!” happy hour, as well.

