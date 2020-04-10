10 Fun Spring Nail Looks Straight From the Runways to Try at Home

Even during these dark days, there are still simple things you can do to brighten your spirits. Like playing around with some fun nail trends. Because, hey, why not? The Spring 2020 runways were full of fun nail trends including so many updated versions of the french manicure, decorative artwork, and electrifying colors, there’s a plethora to choose from. So pull out that rainbow of out-there polishes you have stashed away and get inspired while stuck indoors.

1. JEREMY SCOTT

Manicurist Miss Pop concocted a graphic, colorful nail that can’t help but make us reminisce about the opening sequence of Saved by the Bell. Saying she was pulling the look directly from the “geometric shapes, metallic western boots, animal prints, and saturated colors” found in Scott’s collection, a full step-by-step instruction is here.

2. MANISH ARORA

The designer teamed up with nail artist Maria Newman who used CND polish as a pink base then added embellishments inspired by the collection. Try the line’s limited edition Carnation Bliss shade ($15)and shop around for colorful charms that suit your own style. Hearts, flowers, and butterflies are pre-approved!



3. OSCAR DE LA RENTA

Miss Pop concocted a pink nail with a white dot inspired by “the vibrancy and playfulness of the collection and the colors of the Caribbean.” Calling it the Cuban French, Pop said every girl in Miami – she’s a local too – is wearing it now. Pick up the Zoya Laurel shade ($10) for the bottom coat and add a dot of Snow White ($10)for a cool creme tone.



4. NICOLE MILLER

At Nicole Miller, the classic French mani got an electric jump with neon shades of orange and yellow to compliment the ombré eyeshadow. After applying a clear coat, use a flat precise brush to swipe on a combination of Essie’s Soles on Fire ($9) and Sweet Supply ($9)to the tips.

5. TOM FORD

Stilettos for your hands? While these may not be the most practical they do make a statement! If you want to emulate Tom Ford’s blush-colored talons, we recommend the Kiss 100 Full-Cover Nail Kit in the Long Length ($6) topped with Ford’s own Toasted Sugar polish ($37). But you could always just opt for the shade sans stiletto if the only claw you’re into these days is White Claw.



6. VIVETTA

You’d have to get an array of colors to recreate the graffiti~esque nails from Vivetta’s show and we know you have all the time you need on your hands, literally. But if you want a quick splattered look opt for one of Polish Me Silly’s ($10) custom blends. They even glow under black light…you know, for when you’re finally are allowed to leave the house.



7. NAEEM KHAN

Cherry lips and cherry tips! A bright berry color is simple and an easy compliment to an equally stand-out lip. Dior’s limited edition Adventure lacquer ($28) will give you a saturated shade that’s oh-so-luxe! Classic, timeless, and perfect for your next Zoom meeting. Just make sure you follow Mr. Ford’s suggestions too.



8. GUCCI

Yet another take on the French mani but in reverse with the white shaped in an oval next to the cuticle going outward. The look reflected the collection’s color-blocking but finding the brand’s lacquer is tough! Saks and Neiman Marcus’s stock is currently sold out so DND’s French Vanilla set ($6) is an affordable replacement.

9. ULLA JOHNSON

Painbox creative director Mabelyn Martin said the collection by Johnson’s “creative use of gradual color flows inspired us to create a partial outline on each nail with a curvy design to give the nails a sexy edge by exposing the natural nail, while framing it with a rich pop of color.” This meant doing two subtle “J” design coats on the outer edges of each finger in warm colors including a burnt sienna called Like Spice ($22) and deep green Like Wild ($22). Make sure to seal with a clear top coat to preserve the shape.



10. GCDS

This one is not for the faint of heart! Besides bedazzling with glitzy rings bearing the line’s initials (God Can’t Destroy Streetwear), the neon green is one of the first nail polish shades the company recently rolled out. While Atomic Sludge ($27) might not have the best ring to it, we can’t help but admire the fierceness needed to pull it off. Do it!



