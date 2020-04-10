Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Rihanna Donates $2.1 Million to Domestic Violence Victims Affected by Quarantine (The Cut)

Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation “has teamed up with Twitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey to donate $2.1 million each to the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles to assist victims of domestic violence affected by the COVID-19 “stay at home” order in the greater Los Angeles area. The $4.2 million donation will support ten weeks of support including shelter, meals, and counseling for individuals and their children suffering from domestic violence at a time when shelters are full and incidents are on the rise.”

And in other Rihanna news, PETA has awarded her their Compassion in Fashion award in honor of her fashion brand FENTY’s recent faux-leather collection drop. “Rihanna should take a bow for this stunning cruelty-free collection,” said PETA Senior Vice President, Lisa Lange, in a statement. “With her new vegan collection, Rihanna shows how easy it is to create a killer look that no animal had to die for.”

Why Are Your Dreams So Vivid? (Dazed Digital)

If your dreams have seemed especially vivid since you started isolating, you’re not alone. “It’s hardly surprising that right now, people are dreaming more vividly,” Brighton-based psychotherapist Matthew Bowes told Dazed. “People tend to attach more importance to dreams and dream more at times of transition and in times of crisis, like when changing jobs or when there’s been a death in the family. Now, we’re experiencing this in the collective because our whole world has been turned upside down.”

How to Sell Luxury in a Time of Crisis (The Fashion Law)

If shopping habits during the last recession are any indication, the key to selling luxury in a time of crisis is to strip away all the logos and focus on quality pieces that will “last a lifetime.” In other words, the exact opposite of what has been fashion’s driving ethos for the last half decade or more.

The Negative Impact of Targeted Ads on Mental Health (Vox)

Targeted ads use our search histories to market products to us, but if those searches are related to past trauma, seeing those ads all the time can feel like constantly reopening an old wound. If your search history is related to a secret or something you are not ready to share, adds related to it can feel particularly invasive and revealing. In the age of coronavirus, there is also the issue that ads run even when products are sold out, so while you might constantly be seeing ads for hand sanitizer, if every time you click into them you see that none is available, it is going to have negative impact on your mood and overall mental wellbeing.

