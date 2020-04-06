Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Tom Ford’s Guide to Looking Hot on Zoom (NYTimes)

New York Times writer Maureen Dowd was nervous about interviewing Larry David over FaceTime, so she asked Tom Ford for his advice. “Put the computer up on a stack of books so the camera is slightly higher than your head. Say, about the top of your head. And then point it down into your eyes,”said Ford. “Then take a tall lamp and set it next to the computer on the side of your face you feel is best. The lamp should be in line with and slightly behind the computer so the light falls nicely on your face. Then put a piece of white paper or a white tablecloth on the table you are sitting at but make sure it can’t be seen in the frame. It will give you a bit of fill and bounce. And lots of powder, et voilà!”

The Dos and Don’ts of Marketing Today (Business of Fashion)

“Marketing during the pandemic has become a minefield for brands,” says BoF. “Companies need to communicate directly with their customers, especially now that stores in most major economies have closed. But many tried-and-true marketing techniques come off as tone-deaf. While it may not be the time to blindly push a product, it is the moment to show what a brand really stands for. Use that to make a play for customers’ attention, and, eventually, their money.”

Luxury Retailers Reluctantly Slash Prices (Bloomberg)

Luxury brands from Rag & Bone to Nordstrom are slashing their prices in an attempt to lure shoppers during the pandemic. While the outbreak has hurt almost all corners of the retail sector, aside from grocery stores and pharmacies, it’s “particularly bad for luxury,” according to a report from Bain & Co. This year, the personal luxury goods market could contract 15% to 35% worldwide, Bain & Co. estimates.

Rising Worker Safety Concerns as Clothing Companies Pivot to Producing PPE (WWD)

“For those companies and their workers, the opening of factories to temporarily make protective gear instead of clothing can offer a legitimate lifeline to avoid extended shutdowns and layoffs,” writes WWD. “But it also raises new concerns about the safety of clothing factory employees — both to prevent the spread of the disease on factory floors, and also to support workers if they fall ill, labor experts and advocates said.”

Elton John Launches $1 Million Coronavirus Fund to Help Those With HIV (Twitter)

On Saturday, Elton John announced that the Elton John AIDS Foundation is creating a $1 million emergency relief fund “to help frontline partners prepare for and respond to the pandemic and its effects on HIV prevention and care for the most marginalized communities.”

Today, I’m proud to announce that my Foundation @EJAF is launching a $1million COVID-19 Emergency Fund to make sure that our frontline partners can respond to the effects of COVID-19 on HIV care for the most marginalised communities around the world. pic.twitter.com/g4wh9dnd3d — Elton John (@eltonofficial) April 4, 2020

