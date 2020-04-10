Test Your Knowledge of the Week’s Top Fashion News Stories

How much money did Rihanna donate to the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles to assist victims of domestic violence affected by the COVID-19 “stay at home” order in the greater Los Angeles area?
Rihanna's donation was matched by Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey.
Which of these media companies is seeking donations from their readers to make up for lost ad revenue during the coronavirus crisis?
Vox media is asking its audience for donations for Vox and Recode to make up for falling ad dollars during the coronavirus crisis. “Even with record audience growth, the media business is not immune to the effects of economic downturns,” wrote Lauren Williams, SVP and EIC of Vox and Recode. “In fact, right now, when audiences need quality, accessible journalism the most, ad revenue is on the decline as companies move to save money and shrink their marketing budgets.”
Who was the first guest on Naomi Campbell's brand new YouTube show, "No Filter With Naomi," this week?
Cindy and Naomi chatted about Cindy’s mole, walking for Versace when Gianni was alive, and their longtime friendship.
What celebrity announced this week that they had raised $35 million for the WHO's global coronavirus response fund?
She is also partnering with the WHO and Global Citizen to launch a virtual festival on April 18 called “One World Together at Home” aimed at uniting the world in the fight against coronavirus. The show will air on all major networks in America and streamed on Facebook, Instagram, and Amazon Prime Video. The concert will feature performances by Lizzo, Kacey Musgraves, John Legend, Elton John, and more.
Tom Ford's tips for doing what went viral this week?
New York Times writer Maureen Dowd was nervous about interviewing Larry David over FaceTime, so she asked Tom Ford for his advice. “Put the computer up on a stack of books so the camera is slightly higher than your head. Say, about the top of your head. And then point it down into your eyes, ”said Ford. “Then take a tall lamp and set it next to the computer on the side of your face you feel is best. The lamp should be in line with and slightly behind the computer so the light falls nicely on your face. Then put a piece of white paper or a white tablecloth on the table you are sitting at but make sure it can’t be seen in the frame. It will give you a bit of fill and bounce. And lots of powder, et voilà!”
Share your Results:
Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.