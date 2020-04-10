Test Your Knowledge of the Week’s Top Fashion News Stories

Correct! Wrong!

New York Times writer Maureen Dowd was nervous about interviewing Larry David over FaceTime, so she asked Tom Ford for his advice. “Put the computer up on a stack of books so the camera is slightly higher than your head. Say, about the top of your head. And then point it down into your eyes, ”said Ford. “Then take a tall lamp and set it next to the computer on the side of your face you feel is best. The lamp should be in line with and slightly behind the computer so the light falls nicely on your face. Then put a piece of white paper or a white tablecloth on the table you are sitting at but make sure it can’t be seen in the frame. It will give you a bit of fill and bounce. And lots of powder, et voilà!”