This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations…

1. Kelsey Castañon is now editor in chief at PS. She was previously beauty director at the company, formerly known as Popsugar, since 2018.

2. Tchesmeni Leonard is now global fashion director at Glamour.

3. Michael Quinn is now global image director at I-D.

4. Frances Solá-Santiago is now staff writer at Wirecutter.

5. Chloe Zoller is now associate manager, special events at Condé Nast.

6. Francesco Tribuzio is now senior vice president at The Consultancy PR.

7. Bailey Hospodor is now vice president at Salt + Ruttner.

8. Lydia Steele and Purple PR have parted ways. She was previously vice president at the company.

9. Valeriya Chupinina and Hypebae have parted ways.

10. Tatiana Pile and Glossy have parted ways.

11. Colin Browne and Cascale have parted ways.

Plus!

12. Paul Wilmot Communications is now representing Ron Dorff and The Phluid Project fragrances.

13. The Lede Company is now representing Everlane.

14. Autumn Communications is now representing Bezel, Pietra, Everyday Dose, and Bulletproof.

15. RK Communications is now representing KOKHIA.

16. Brielle PR is now representing Claudia Mae.

17. Derris is now representing Z SUPPLY.

18. Brandsway Creative is now representing Samantha Michelle.

