This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations…

1. Jason LaRose is now CEO at Bombas.

2. Jessica Schinazi is now CEO at Away. Jen Rubio is now executive chair at the company.

3, Chris Hatler is now deputy editor at Esquire.

4. Nicole Martini is now associate fashion editor at Vogue.

5. Hannah Miller is now director, creative production at Hearst.

6. Grace Stephens is now senior account executive at The Consultancy PR. Victoria McDougal is now account director at the company.Chloe LaMotta, is now account manager at the company.

7. Khiran Melinda Anrus is now East Coast, CRM manager at Dolce & Gabbana.

8. Lucy Dolan-Zalaznick and Vogue have parted ways. She was previously senior associate, creative development, social & visuals at the company.

9. Frances Solá-Santiago and InStyle have parted ways. She was fashion editor at the title since April 2024.

10. Sophie Krieger and Day One Agency have parted ways.

11. Marissa Treiber and Derris have parted ways.

Plus!

12. Tenique Bernard Consulting is now representing Accorda.

13. The Lede Company is now representing Vera Wang.

14. Karla Otto is now representing Sergio Rossi.

15. BLK is now representing WISKII Active.

16. Derris is now representing Z SUPPLY.

17. Van Etten PR is now representing All My Love.

18. Spread the Word is now representing Maeden.

19. The Consultancy PR is now representing Fable, TileBar, and Amuneal.

20. Foundation is now representing Brunel.

21. Linda Gaunt Communications is now representing Carmina.

22. Michele Marie PR is now representing Blair Skincare.

23. Abby Silverman has launched jewelry brand Tame New York. The brand will feature bold and vintage-inspired earrings, bracelets, and more.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.