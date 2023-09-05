The British Fashion Council Names Nominees For The Fashion Awards 2023

Drumroll, please! The British Fashion Council has announced that the 2023 installment of its annual The Fashion Awards celebration will take place on Monday, December 4 at London’s Royal Albert Hall. So without further ado, here are the need-to-know nominees in the running for this year’s coveted accolades.

For Model of the Year, catwalk and campaign dominators Alton Mason, Anok Yai, Kai-Isaiah Jamal, Liu Wen, Mona Tougaard, and Paloma Elsesser have been nominated.

In the British Menswear Designer of the Year category, the shortlisted talents are Grace Wales Bonner for Wales Bonner, Kiko Kostadinov for Kiko Kostadinov, Kim Jones for Dior Men, Martine Rose for Martine Rose, and Steven Stokey-Daley for S.S.DALEY.

For British Womenswear Designer of the Year, both established and emerging names co-mingle, with Erdem Moralıoğlu for Erdem, Maximilian Davis for Ferragamo, Nensi Dojaka for Nensi Dojaka, Roksanda Ilinčić for ROKSANDA, and Simone Rocha for Simone Rocha tipped as nominees.

And speaking of next-gen talent, in the New Establishment Womenswear category, the ones-to-watch nominees are Chopova Lowena, Dilara Fındıkoğlu, KNWLS, ROBERT WUN, Supriya Lele; while for the New Establishment Menswear prize, Bianca Saunders, Corteiz, LABRUM London, Nicholas Daley, and Saul Nash have been shortlisted.

Additional prize winners for awards including the Designer of the Year, the Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator, the Outstanding Achievement Award, the Leader of Change, the BFC Foundation Award, and various Special Recognition Awards will be announced in the coming months ahead of the star-studded ceremony.

Now that the nominees have been selected, a Voting Committee of 1,000 industry members will deliberate—and for the first time, the Model of the Year category is also open to public vote. Have your say, and buy tickets, here.

