Who Are Today’s Digital Fashion Critics? 5 New Names You Need To Know!

Today, fashion criticism has extended into social media—and become its own viral news across Instagram and TikTok. However, not just anyone can deem themselves a fashion critic—after all, it takes nuanced knowledge, perspective, and industry expertise to uphold that title. Thankfully, there’s a dynamic crop of new stars with both knowledge and attitude that have become fashion world mainstays—and who you’ve likely seen across your social feeds! Below, check out five haute names to know for intelligent, witty, and glam fashion critiques.

Kristen Bateman

Since her journalism debut for Vogue Italia at age 16, Kristen Bateman‘s become known for her intricate takes on today’s fashion scene. In addition to her pointed takes on recent collections spanning ready-to-wear and couture on Instagram and TikTok, she’s also a top figure on the street style scene. However, Bateman’s also known for her written prowess as a contributor for Vogue, W, Elle, and more—plus the author of several fashion books!

Hanan Besovic, AKA I Deserve Couture

Do you deserve couture? Influencer Hanan Besovic certainly thinks so! Since 2020, the Croatian creator’s fashion videos and meme posts have led with humor and a winking nod to the industry’s more dramatic behaviors. Whether commenting on Met Gala looks or explaining recent runways, Besovic’s sassy and informative videos have made him a new front row darling—and a fab fashionista regularly spotted at shows like Boss, Moschino, and Chloé.

Beka Gvishiani, AKA Style Not Com

Have you seen blue squares with all-caps white letters on your FYP? They’re courtesy of Style Not Com, which Beka Gvishiani began in 2021. The witty influencer has made his go-to blue shade an instant signature for his text-based posts, which review fashion industry news, recap shows, and more with clever statements primed for Instagram Story reposts. Of course, he’s also out and about on the scene himself, often sharing anonymous insider takes—and always in his matching blue cap.

Luke Meagher, AKA HauteLeMode

Luke Meagher began HauteLeMode as a YouTube channel in 2015, steeped in his knowledge as a student at the Fashion Institute of Technology. Filled with references to both fashion history and garment techniques, that channel has expanded in the 2020’s with the growth of TikTok and Instagram. Meagher’s sassy videos cover full red carpets from the Oscars to the MTV VMA’s, while shorter clips span brief summaries and takes on new magazine editorials, brand news, creative director shifts, and more. He’s also a supportive force for rising designers, often championing creations from labels like Anrealage, Grace Ling, Robert Wun, and Wiederhoeft.

Lyas

Lyas doubled down on our social feeds this season, thanks to a new role as Interview‘s fashion correspondent. The French content creator’s humorous clips on Instagram and TikTok often take viewers behind the scenes of the front row and fashion’s top events, from Balmain’s backstage section to the Met’s latest Costume Institute exhibit preview. A love for boundary-pushing fashion also arises in his commentary on runway collections and re-sees, from McQueen’s banshee-inspired designs to Dolce & Gabbana’s Madonna-influenced Spring ’25 collections.

