Inside Charlotte Bickley’s Trip to Florida with The Four Seasons Orlando

Hi everyone, Charlotte Bickley here, Editor-at-Large for The Daily, bringing you my latest travel recommendation: Orlando! After seeing the viral TikTok sensation “Four Seasons Orlando Baby,” I had to check out this hotel for myself—and let me tell you, it did not disappoint! This hotel boasts numerous offerings, including a world-renowned spa, a Michelin-starred restaurant, and an incredible in-house boutique. Discover more, below!

Having stayed at the Four Seasons Orlando last week, I want to give you my top 5 favorite experiences to enjoy during a stay.

Coffee run

As a caffeine fanatic, I started my mornings with an iced vanilla latte at Lickety Split—a fast-casual, grab-and-go coffee spot on the lobby level. Lickety Split offers a signature cold brew iced coffee, as well as fresh juices, smoothies, lattes, cappuccinos, gelato, baked goods, sandwiches, and more.

Take a dip

In the mornings, I would head down to the adult pool to catch up on emails and simply relax. What I loved about the hotel’s infinity-edge Oasis pool is that it’s exclusively for those 21 and older, surrounded by white cabanas, and features underwater audio and hourly amenities. The service was amazing, and the infinity edge provided the ultimate relaxation experience!

Hit the shops

I checked out the on-property boutique Wardrobe, and was thoroughly impressed with what this store had to offer! Essentially a mini department store within the hotel lobby, Wardrobe carries brands like Cartier, Missoni, Zimmermann, and René. The shop also features fantastic Disney brand collaborations, like a Camilla x Disney collection with whimsical tea cups evoking an Alice in Wonderland vibe.

Elly McDonald Jewelry offers stunning pieces, including diamond Mickey Mouse studs and statement earrings crafted with exquisite gemstones and black onyx. If you’re a Disney fanatic like me, you’ll love the dressing rooms, which all feature paintings of Disney characters by official Disney artist Dom Corona.

Spa solo date

Let’s talk about the spa! Let me tell you, this space is beautiful. I started my morning in the women’s locker room prior to my massage, which offered numerous indulgences—including a steam room, hot tub, and relaxation chairs overlooking the resort. I chose a wonderful 50-minute deep tissue massage, followed by a session in a Somadome pod—the world’s first technology-enabled meditation pod. The experience truly allowed me to unwind and relax.

Grab a bite

Now, let’s talk about the dining options on the property, which were both amazing! First, there’s Ravello, where we felt transported to the Amalfi Coast—colorful, lively, and rich with the aromas and flavors wafting from the open kitchen. Helmed by Fabrizio Schenardi of Torino, Italy, the restaurant offers house-made dishes, including fresh pastas, pizzas, and breads. It was truly outstanding, with the Caesar salad, the Bianca pizza and the veal ravioli becoming our new favorite picks.

Dinner and a show

Capa, which is on the top floor of the resort, faces the park and shows endless views of Orlando. The dramatic décor in this Spanish-influenced one Michelin Star-rated restaurant sets the stage for tapas and steaks. Named one of Wine Enthusiast magazine’s Best 100 Wine Restaurants in the US, there were lots of great things to order—but for me, I loved the prime Porterhouse and Pulpo a la Gallega. A nice tip: if you book an 8:30pm seating, you will have direct views of the Magic Kingdom fireworks show—which is a truly magical way to end the night!

You can book your own trip to the Four Seasons Orlando now on their website. The resort is also running a special “Fourth Night Free” offer this summer through September 30. Be sure to check it out soon!

