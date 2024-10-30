Estée Lauder Finds Its New CEO In Stéphane de La Faverie

Stéphane de La Faverie has been named Estée Lauder‘s new CEO and president! According to Business of Fashion, the executive’s new leading role will find him replacing Fabrizio Freda. However, the appointment is a long time in the making; De La Faverie has been working at Estée Lauder Companies for 13 years. Currently, William P. Lauder will leave his executive chairman role but stay on the company’s board of directors once de La Faverie’s first day starts on Jan. 1.

Naomi Campbell Brings A Burst Of Beauty To V Magazine’s Winter 2024 Issue

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder—or in the pages of V! V magazine has welcomed its new Winter 2024 issue with a sleek new editorial, starring its covergirl Naomi Campbell. Campbell’s cover and accompanying shoot find her outfitted in lacy lingerie and suiting, complemented by beauty looks from Dolce & Gabbana Beauty—proving she checked her lipstick for the occasion.

All images: Sølve Sundsbø

Rihanna Rings In The Holidays With RZA & Riot For Savage X Fenty

Tis the season! Rihanna‘s made her latest Savage X Fenty campaign a family affair, starring in new images alongside her children Riot and RZA. The adorable group is outfitted in Savage’s newest sleepwear for the occasion: a matching set of paisley-printed blue onesie pajamas. Out November 1 on SavageX.com, the line—the brand’s first toddler pajamas—includes matching one-pieces for adults and kids in a range of prints.

Paris Hilton & Nicole Richie Bring Back “Sanasa” For Their New TV Show!

We’re sliving! Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie have reunited again for their upcoming show Paris & Nicole: The Encore. In a humorous new teaser, the fashionable BFFS hold opera auditions where they ask a singer to perform using “sanasa”—an expression they coined on The Simple Life back in the early 2000’s. Though the show’s plot is under wraps, we do know the duo are arriving to our screens just in time for the holidays! The program will launch on Peacock on December 12th. That’s hot!

Miu Miu’s Q3 Sales Rose 105% Year-Over-Year—And Defied The Luxury Slowdown!

One brand not fazed by the current luxury slowdown? Miu Miu! The women’s fashion label’s parent company, Prada Group, has shared it’s Q3 report—which shows a 105% rise in sales compared to the same time in 2023, according to Business of Fashion. The news follows Miu Miu’s runaway year, which has included viral star-studded fashion shows, whimsical campaigns, and the #1 spot on Q3’s List Index. Despite Miu Miu’s successes, the luxury market overall is facing a difficult period, which has included declining sales at Gucci, Louis Vuitton, and more top labels.

Anne Hathaway Discusses Her Met Gala Dress, The Devil Wears Prada Boots, & More For Vogue

Anne Hathaway is taking a fashionable walk down memory lane! The actress sat down for Vogue‘s “Life in Looks” series on YouTube, which include an especially memorable pair of boots—the Chanel boots she wore as Andy Sachs in The Devil Wears Prada, in fact! While reminiscing, Hathaway shared she last saw the film’s footwear-centric scene as a meme—and that she embraced her viral Andy-worthy ponytail at Michael Kors’ Spring 2023 runway show. In the clip, the star remembers numerous looks that have defined her career—including her Princess Diaries and Ella Enchanted costumes, 2013 Oscars gown, 2023 Met Gala and CFDA Fashion Awards dresses, and more!

Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation for Cancer Research raises nearly $3 million

Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation for Cancer Research celebrated the 26th annual Angel Ball in New York City on Monday, hosted by co-founders, songwriter Denise Rich and her daughters Daniella Rich Kilstock and Ilona Rich Schachter. The star-studded event took place at Cipriani Wall Street and raised almost $3 million for cancer research. The event was hosted by Tamron Hall and Emily in Paris hottie Lucien Laviscount. Busta Rhymes performed his hits Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See, Don’t Cha, Break Ya Neck, I Know What You Want, and All I Do Is Win for the crowd, which welcomed Ubah Hassan, Adrienne Warren, Angela Simmons, Ben Vereen, Clive Davis, Dennis Basso, Ellen von Unwerth, Elizabeth Segerstrom, Erin Lichy and Abe Lichy, and more!

The evening was presented by Mielle Organics and Lorraine Schwartz, with additional sponsors including Dennis & Co., Valmont, Naviva, The Macallan, Windsor International Limo, Inc., and the Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown, with event styling and decor by CAMILLA, everything from the napkins to the programs. CAMILLA also dressed Denise Rich for the event.

Images: Getty

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.