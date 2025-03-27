Brunello Cucinelli’s BC Duo Bag Gets A New York City Welcome

Ciao! On Wednesday, Brunello Cucinelli jetted to New York for the U.S. launch of its new BC Duo handbag. Designed by Carolina and Camilla Cucinelli, the structured leather tote was on full display in a range of neutral black, brown, beige, and cream hues. The BC Duo’s reveal in Manhattan marks its second ongoing international launch, following the style’s Milan debut and preceding its future release in China. Very Cucinelli, indeed!

“This is a special bag that me and my sister decided to design together,” Carolina shared in her welcome speech. “Of course, we’ve worked together for the last 15 years, and it’s not the first design that we’ve done together, but it is something special. It’s something that we hope represents us, the new vision, the second generation that tries to bring forward the value of the company. We are here to celebrate; thank you so much for being here!”

During the soirée, attendees discovered the bag’s various sizes inside a Chelsea space draped in soft cream and espresso-brown curtains. Waiters in Brunello-branded aprons were on-site throughout the night, serving tasty mini pizza slices, prosciutto and tomato hors d’oeuvres, cheese pasta balls, and an assortment of mini cannolis and black and white cookies. Refreshing Aperol and Hugo spritzes, white wine, and spicy margaritas kept guests in high spirits, in addition to beats by Mia Moretti and Margot of The Dolls—who performed a surprise violin solo.

Guests in their best Brunello suits and neutrals included Antoni Porowski, Sai De Silva, Derek Blasberg, Bailey Moon, Sophie Elgort, Natalie Lim Suarez, Dylana Lim Suarez, Meredith Duxbury, Ivy Getty, Laura Brown, Pierce Abernathy, Delaney Rowe, Daria Strokous, Isabella Boylston, Kate Bartlett, Charlotte Groenveld, Phillipa Soo, Charly Sturm, David Farber, Simon Huck, Casmiere Jollette, Massimo Caronna, Laura Jung, John Wattiker, Mobolaji Dawodu, Kevin Ponce, Liv Vitale, Zachary Weiss, Leah McCarthy, Marcus Allen, Tyler Omeed Mazaheri, Coco Bassey, David Ruff, Max Berlinger, Luca Mornet, Jameson Montgomery, Taylor Ford, Liam Gavin, Claire O’Connor, Mary Gillen O’Shea, Miguel Enamorado, Joseph Errico, Alex Badia, and more.

All images: BFA/com/Sabrina Steck and Joe Schildhorn

