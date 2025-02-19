Meghan Markle’s American Riviera Orchard Brand Gets A Name Change

Meghan Markle is changing American Riviera Orchard‘s name. The Duchess of Sussex’s wide-spanning lifestyle brand, which she’s also CEO of, is now being called As Ever, according to The New York Times. Markle’s brand renaming nods to its meaning, “as it’s always been,” emphasizing how her personality and taste have remained steadfast over the years—as first seen in her 2010’s blog The Tig. “American Riviera Orchard” would have been a bit of a mouthful to pronounce, and simplifying the title helps to create a wider umbrella for As Ever’s massive range of products—which will include jellies, jams, spreads, nut butters, cutlery, drink wear, table linens, and cookbooks, plus additional trademarks for makeup, fragrance, skincare, haircare, soaps, body lotions, sachets, yoga mats, cushions, stationery, calendars, note cards, greeting cards, gift wrapping paper, photo albums, party decorations, pet food, pet bowls, collars, and pet beds. The news arrives shortly before Markle’s new Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, drops on March 4th.

Paris Hilton’s Selling Her Closet For A Cause With Vestiaire Collective

That’s hot! Paris Hilton is selling her wardrobe in partnership with resale site Vestiaire Collective—notably its largest celebrity closet sale ever! Proceeds benefit her 11:11 Media Impact platform and its Los Angeles fire relief efforts. Altogether, the sale features 97 pieces from Hilton’s own closet, spanning brands including Balenciaga, Miu Miu, Lanvin, Alice + Olivia, Max Mara, Pamella Roland, MCM, Versace, Greedilous, Lanvin, Self-Portrait, Alexis, and Giuseppe Zanotti. Notable highlights include some of her iconic early 2000’s Juicy Couture tracksuits, plus a Louis Vuitton x Takashi Murakami Chrissie bag and Jeremy Scott x Adidas kicks! You can check out the full sale now on VestiaireCollective.com.

Jessica Giles Has A New Role At Code and Theory

Congratulations are in order for Jessica Giles! The former Cosmopolitan EIC has found a new role as managing director of media experience practice at Code and Theory, which was specifically created for her, according to Little Black Book. In her new role, Giles will help media publishers navigate new challenges in the field, including creating immersive experiences, using AI, and monetizing digital content. The news is the latest development for Giles since her and Cosmo parted ways in September 2024; the magazine named Willa Bennett her successor beforehand in August. With an impressive resume that includes positions at Marie Claire, Teen Vogue, Glamour, and Condé Nast, as well as being one of Vogue and The New Yorker‘s final interns, Giles’ new Code and Theory job is the latest feather in her cap!

The Mercer Hotel’s Rooms & Lobby Get A Modern Revamp

The Mercer Hotel has gotten a makeover. The beloved SoHo hotel’s lobby and rooms have been updated with new features this year. Each of its guest rooms now include dark wood floors, linen burlap headboards, and shutter doors for a contemporary flair. Additions like plush sofas, wood armoires, linen sheets and drapes, and 55-inch Smart TV’s further add to the space’s serene, luxe feel. Each suite’s bathrooms are now decked in Danny marble and glossy glass doors, bringing them a distinctly modern finish. Meanwhile, the Mercer’s famed lobby has been outfitted in sleek new furniture, in addition to soft carpets and a soundproof private office for anyone visiting for work. Finally, the hotel’s latest amenities include a private gym and a soothing private courtyard blooming with lush greenery—the perfect escape from NYC’s endless hustle. We’re ready to check in!

All images: Patrick Michael Chin

Stella McCartney Takes Flight With Alex Consani, Myha’la, & More For Spring 2025

Birds of a feather flock together—especially for Stella McCartney. McCartney’s just released her new Spring 2025 campaign, starring Alex Consani, Eva Mendes, RAYE, and Myha’la. The group—each chosen for the various causes they support—are outfitted in the designer’s latest sharp suiting, eveningwear, and athleisure in a new shoot by Ethan James Green. Each shot is juxtaposed with AI-created birds in a nod to saving bird species, as well as Jonathan Franzen’s book The End of the End of the Earth. Notable standouts include the label’s chic new curved Ryder bag, as well as the label’s first accessories made with fungi-based leather alternative Hydefy and knots made with seaweed-based textile Kelsun. You can check out the full collection now in McCartney’s boutiques and StellaMcCartney.com.

All images: Ethan James Green

Speedo launches ‘Less Gym, More Swim’ campaign

The pool is cool! Speedo, the world’s leading swim brand, has unveiled, ‘Less Gym, More Swim’ a new campaign initiative. The campaign aims to inspire fitness communities to add swim into their routines and reap the benefits of the original fully body workout.

“Swimming remains the ultimate and original full body work out, engaging 24 muscle groups with low impact highly effective training that offers added benefits such as enhanced flexibility and mental well-being,” Speedo VP brand marketing, Steph O’Neill explains. “With Less Gym, More Swim we’re inviting everyone to enhance their fitness journey and discover how swimming can offer a refreshing way to supplement their typical training environment and enjoy all the benefits of a full body workout. Stay tuned to Speedo channels for updates and more swim fitness content throughout 2025.”

