Ciao, Prada! On Thursday night, Prada flooded the Upper East Side with dashing gentlemen for the opening of its chic new men’s boutique at 720 Madison Avenue. The space’s glossy mint green interiors—a smooth nod to Prada Beauty’s signature color, a longtime favorite of Miuccia Prada—made an instant statement. Also making a statement were its starry guests, including Paloma Elsesser, Benedict Cumberbatch, Tracee Ellis Ross, Claire Danes, Deacon Phillippe, and Julez Smith, each outfitted in Prada from head to toe.

During the occasion, margaritas, negronis, and champagne flowed throughout the store’s two massive floors as Sean Lyles manned the DJ booth. The ground level proved the busiest, with attendees ooh-ing and aah-ing over Prada’s newest crocheted crossbodies, satin-paneled sneakers, wingtip mules, and raffia-soled clogs. We also spotted plenty of guests trying on the label’s wide assortment of men’s fragrances—looking for a chic Father’s Day gift, perhaps?—and checking out its range of belts, bags, and briefcases. Upstairs also proved popular, with walls lined with the label’s sharp suits and shirts for made-to-order tailoring, as well as dedicated sections for exotic bags and glistening Prada homewares. The basement level also featured a minimalist display of Prada’s luggage line—plus a green marble bathroom that spawned mirror pics galore on Instagram!

After the party is the afterparty, of course. Everyone mingled down the block to an undisclosed venue once the store’s launch officially wrapped. Awash in red lights and beats by Arman Nafeei, attendees nestled into the space’s rounded booths and gathered at the bar—complete with Prada-branded coasters we spotted hands slipping into their Prada bags!—with beef tartare and zucchini arancini. The evening came to a soaring close with Giveon, who took the stage by storm with a performance of his top hits that had the crowd singing along.

Guests in attendance included Hunter Schafer, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Alisha Boe, Benito Skinner, Christopher Briney, Kelsey Asbille, Meadow Walker, Molly Gordon, Paloma Elsesser, Adain Bradley, Sarah Pidgeon, Letitia Wright, Boyd Holbrook, Brandon Wilson, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Leah Faye Cooper, Moti Ankari, Evan Tye, Max Berlinger, Rachel Tashjian, Dara Allen, Alfonso Fernandez Navas, David Ruff, Joseph Errico, Samuel Hine, Gabriuella Waltz, and more.

All images: Courtesy of Prada

