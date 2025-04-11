This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations…

1. Ramon Ros is now CEO at Fendi. His role will begin on July 1, 2025.

2. Adam Selman is now executive creative director at Victoria’s Secret.

3. Jessica Cruel is now editor-in-chief at Self. She is also editor-in-chief at Allure.

4. Madeleine Frank Reeves is now senior special projects director at Cosmopolitan and Seventeen.

5. Emily Mercer is now senior market editor at WWD. James Manso is now beauty and fashion market editor at the company.

6. Fleur Sweeney is now senior account executive at Village.

7. Jade Carp is now account executive at Van Etten.

8. Amanda Gage is now account executive at Dreamday.

9. Ella Mulligan is now PR manager at LaPointe.

10. Natalie Wolff is now PR manager at Sisley Group.

11. Holland Hiler is now account coordinator at PR Consulting.

12. Sierra Lordet is now account manager, public relations & influencer at SUBJECT.

13. Gabriella Kazhiloti is now senior vice president of merchandising at Alice + Olivia.

14. Madison Bennett is now brand marketing manager at Orveon Global.

15. Alexa Carlson is now associate manager, office services at Valentino.

16. Nicole Dorsey is now associate buyer, men’s at Macy’s.

17. Brooke Kato and The New York Post have parted ways. She was previously features reporter at the company.

18. Carol Lee and Elle have parted ways. She was previously associate e-commerce writer at the company.

19. Cassandra Pintro and GQ have parted ways. She was previously editorial operations manager at the company.

20. Casper Yen and Hypebeast have parted ways. He was previously senior creative producer at the company.

Plus!

21. Purple PR is now representing Sekkisei.

22. Derris is now representing DL1961.

23. AMP3 is now representing Wrangler.

24. Paul Wilmot Communications Nashville is now representing VIP and media relations for Monica Rich Kosann.

25. Kucerak + Company is now representing The Novelry, Carla Rockmore and Carla Rockmore Designs, Anthony Thomas Melillo, Hunt Slonem, and Helena Simon.

26. Push The Envelope PR is now representing Sweetums and Malibu C.

27. CLD PR is now representing Ezz Studios.

28. Mint & Honey, Co. now represents Dr. Svetalana Danovich.

29. Noor Lobad has launched It Gets to a Point, a bi-weekly newsletter on Substack. Her platform will cover culture, identity, beauty, and more.

