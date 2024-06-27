Inside Nemacolin’s Epic Summer Solstice Celebration

We’ve long said that nobody does it quite like Nemacolin and this past weekend the luxury resort, located in Farmington, Pennsylvania, brought things to a whole new level. In honor of the grand reopening of The Chateau, they put together an epic three-day, star-studded Summer Solstice Celebration with no detail left unturned. Trust us on that.

For starters, Nemacolin brought in Jimmy Fallon to emcee the weekend’s superstar lineup and they were not playing around. Gaga? Check! Lionel Richie? Yup! Michael Bublé? Welcome to Pennsylvania! All three performed intimate shows throughout the weekend and were at the top of their game. The weekend also didn’t mess around in the culinary department. Jean-Georges Vongerichten was flown in to oversee an unforgettable dinner that we’ll get to later.

The weekend was sprinkled with hotel guests and celebs like Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, Marisa Tomei, Marcia Gay Harden, Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka, Georgina Chapman and Adrien Brody, Nicole Ari Parker, Lily Rabe, Tyson Beckford, Nolan Gerrard Funk, Garrett Neff, Michelle Wie West, Fred Couples, Kane Manera, Ashley Sherrard, Michelle Hicks, Tommy Dunn, Hunter Kohl, and more who also shared the collective question…Where are we?

The weekend festivities kicked off with a cocktail party where guests could walk through a magical hedge maze before a ribbon cutting to unveil the recently refurbished Chateau, a replica of The Ritz in Paris. Maggie Hardy, the CEO, visionary, and heart of Nemacolin, was on hand with her executive team and Fallon to welcome everyone and talk about the resort’s next era.

“For the last two years, we have reimagined what Nemacolin is all about,” Hardy said. “It’s about family, it’s about fun, it’s about not taking yourself too seriously. There’s no prejudice here. There’s all inclusion. We are happy, we are love, and one thing we want to do this weekend is celebrate! We can’t get arrested up here!”

Located on 2,000 acres, Nemacolin is constantly reinventing and finding new ways to entertain their loyal guests. In recent years they have improvements or redone The Chateau, The Grand Lodge, the golf course, mini golf, shooting range, and more. “Thank you for coming and taking time out of your lives to see what this new Nemacolin is all about,” Hardy continued. “The only thing we don’t have is the ocean but I guarantee we make up for that with our associates. You will find our associates to be caring, genuine, and real!… We love each other because we’re family owned. My son PJ [Magerko Liquorice} is the brand and the brains behind this whole reimagination. He brought it up to speed with his style as you can see. It has been a lot of fun!” Hardy then congratulated and celebrated the Nemacolin executive team, who came on stage before they cut the red ribbon.

Guests then headed to a special glass tent (with giant disco balls as part of the decor!) for a buffet dinner and a private performance by multiple Grammy award winner and music legend Lionel Richie. The singer sang a number of his greatest hits including Hello, Dancing on The Ceiling, Stuck on You, Brick House, and more. Fallon and Hardy came on stage after his performance to wish the singer a happy 75th birthday and bring on a giant birthday cake. Richie then welcomed guests on stage to join him for his finale, All Night Long that turned into a duet with Fallon. The party continued all night long (see what we did there!) at Mulligans where Samantha Ronson spun and guests were treated to desert and a spectacular Nemacolin themed drone show that even included the brand’s mascot Pearl. Afterwards, many guests carried on to the resort’s newly opened cabaret space, Nightcap or The Circle Bar at the recently reopened Grand Lodge. (The Daily and friends were among the first guests to check out this incredible part of the resort late last year.)

The next day guests took in the resort’s two Pete Dye-designed championship golf courses, treatments from their award-winning Woodlands Spa and Salon, visits to their multiple pools, wildlife experiences, art tours, and it wouldn’t be Nemacolin without some special surprises on tap. The hotel welcomed PGA pros Fred Couples, Michelle Wie West, and Nick Faldo to give golf tips for golfers of all levels and a Q&A with tennis legend John McEnroe, who was also on hand to play the Neamcolin Open with a few lucky people including IMG model Garrett Neff, who held his own.

On Saturday night, guests headed to Nemacolin’s Falling Rock hotel on the Sunset Terrace for a chic Summer Solstice gala. The evening’s chef was Jean-Georges Vongerichten, who orchestrated a dinner that included yellowfin tuna tartar, caviar, roast carrot and avocado salad, waygu beff tenderloin, and a selection of deserts.

Jimmy Fallon was back on the scene and welcomed PJ Magerko Liquorice on stage for a funny Nemacolin quiz before the night’s headliner, Michael Bublé, hit the stage for a series of standards and his own songs including Home, L O V E, I Can’t Help Falling In Love with You, and more. Bublé was a charmer and joked he wanted to be adopted by the Hardy family. Join the crowd!

The weekend’s worst kept secret but most welcome guest of the event was Lady Gaga, who thrilled the intimate crowd with a selection of standards and her hits sung jazz style. She opened with Steppin’ Out With My Baby and sang Born This Way, The Best Is Yet To Come, You and I, La Vie En Rose, and more. LG wore several outfits throughout her set with a 1920’s flapper vibe. Her performance was so private that guests were asked not to take photographs or videos so you’ll just have to take our word for it that it was EVERYTHING!

Congratulations to the Nemacolin team for creating this once in a lifetime experience!

