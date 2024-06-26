Chanel, Dior, Thom Browne, & More Haute Couture Collections At Paris Fashion Week!

Couture galore! Paris Fashion Week’s couture shows are back, bringing fashion’s most avant-garde craftsmanship to the City of Light. For the Fall 2024 season, brands including Chanel, Thom Browne, Georges Hobeika, and more have transformed historical opera houses, gardens, and more into runways to present their latest couture confections. Below, discover your guide to this autumn’s couture collections.

Chanel

Chanel took a trip to the Palais Garnier for its Fall 2024 couture show, inspired by its relationship to the historical venue—as well as the opera house’s own ties to the worlds of opera, ballet, and the arts. The resulting collection by the brand’s Fashion Creation Studio found Chanel sophisticates dressed for a night at the theater in sheer tulle dresses, flowing capes, minidresses, and tweed skirt suits in a palette of black, pink, gold, ivory, green, and purple. For a ladylike twist, each model—including our Model of the Year, Amelia Gray—wore large black silk hair bows and low-heeled sandals, simultaneously ideal for a feminine flair and strolling up and down the Palais’ grand staircase. The collection was notably the first since the departure of creative director Virginie Viard this month, whose successor is still to be named.

All images: Courtesy of Chanel

Thom Browne

For his second couture collection, Thom Browne found inspiration in both competitive sports and in-progress design. This was seen in an array of trench coats, sculptural gowns, sport coats, corsetry, and pleated skirts, all crafted with muslin. The humble material was given an array of treatments varying from woven crochet to metallic embroideries, which further accented its raw edges, hook-and-eye closures, and “unfinished” asymmetric silhouettes. For a whimsical twist, sports came into play through track-soled boots, a “victor’s bouquet” gown worn by Anna Cleveland, and a trio of Olympics-worthy bronze, silver, and gold metallic skirt-suited models—plus the show’s opening tug-of-war game. On your mark, get set, go!

All images: Courtesy of Thom Browne

Georges Hobeika

How does your garden grow? Georges Hobeika’s bloomed for Fall 2024 with a burst of light-catching sparkle. Inspired by nighttime gardens, moonlight, and sunsets, the brand’s autumn lineup included flowing dresses, suits, and evening gowns in hues of black, white, green, purple, blue, red, orange, and pink. Additional drama emerged with swirling floral embroidery, shimmering beadwork, and lacy cutouts. For an enchanting twist, the range even included a selection of men’s suiting and separates—similarly nodding to couture’s wider fanbase and everyone’s ability to appreciate seasonal blooms.

All images: Courtesy of Georges Hobeika

Dior

Dior’s latest couture collection by Maria Grazia Chiuri was directly inspired by this summer’s Olympic Games in Paris, as well as the strength of athletes around the world. The Fall 2024 season’s array included white and black goddess gowns, shiny mesh jersey dresses, and draped trousers, skirts, and jackets. The combination of sports and couture, per the brand, aimed to emphasize women’s simultaneous strength and elegance—a consistent theme across Chiuri’s designs since taking the helm at Dior in 2016.

