Zendaya’s latest covergirl moment is her most viral yet. The 27-year-old star fronts the May 2024 issue of Vogue, also known within the industry as the magazine’s Met Gala issue.

For the occasion, the Emmy-winning actress poses for Annie Leibovitz in a silky red rose-shaped dress by Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda, styled by Law Roach. It’s a fitting moment, given that she’s one of the co-chairs of this year’s Gala, which highlights the exhibit “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” Complete with a “The Garden of Time” dress code, it’s sure to be a blooming affair.

Elsewhere in the editorial, Zendaya poses in an array of couture and custom outfits from Schiaparelli, Giambattista Valli, Dior, Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Loewe, and Jean Paul Gaultier. The accompanying interview by editor Marley Marius covers the star’s rise in the public eye, future goals, and her leading role in Luca Guadagnino’s tennis drama Challengers—which even prompts an additional conversation with none other than Serena Williams.

“Hmm. It’s funny,” Zendaya tells Williams, “because it’s something that I’m figuring out now. I don’t know how much of a choice I had. I have complicated feelings about kids and fame and being in the public eye, or being a child actor. We’ve seen a lot of cases of it being detrimental.… And I think only now, as an adult, am I starting to go, Oh, okay, wait a minute: I’ve only ever done what I’ve known, and this is all I’ve known. I’m almost going through my angsty teenager phase now, because I didn’t really have the time to do it before. I felt like I was thrust into a very adult position: I was becoming the breadwinner of my family very early, and there was a lot of role- reversal happening, and just kind of becoming grown, really.”

Zendaya simultaneously fronts the May 2024 issue of British Vogue, leaping in a Wales Bonner outfit inspired by the tennis theme of Challengers. The shoot follows her already viral global press tour for the film, where Roach dressed her in themed outfits from Louis Vuitton, Loewe, and Elisabetta Franchi. This also marks her second international film tour of the year, after Dune: Part Two in February—where the actress made international headlines for her ensembles by labels including Mugler, Givenchy, and Stéphane Rolland Couture, among others.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by British Vogue (@britishvogue)

This year’s Met Gala will mark Zendaya’s sixth time attending the event, while also celebrating a return. Her last outing was at 2019’s camp-themed event, where she wore a Cinderella-inspired dress by Tommy Hilfiger. Roach was outfitted in blue as her fashion “Fairy Godfather.” In previous years, she was also tapped as a date for Fausto Puglisi, Michael Kors, Dolce & Gabbana, and Versace, with each appearance more viral than the last.

The actress’ latest cover notably marks her fifth and sixth for Vogue. Previously, Zendaya covered two of the magazine’s U.S. issues, as well as one solo cover each for British Vogue and Vogue France. At the start of her career, she was even tapped as a Teen Vogue covergirl—making the latest blossoming moment a full-circle one, as well.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.