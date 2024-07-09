The Small Business Planner launches with chic cocktails at Saint Theo’s

Catherine Smith Licari, CEO of Cash Flow for Creatives, and Fashion and Race Database founder Kimberly Jenkins co-hosted a chic cocktail reception at Saint Theo’s for the launch of The Small Business Planner. The new volume features a step-by-step guide for independent brands to operate their finances and practices, which guests viewed while sipping cocktails and enjoying light bites. Attendees included Bach Mai, Treena Lombardo, Mimi Lombardo, Constance White, Sara Hankin, Meredith Stoecklein, Kevin Licari, Kingsley Patrick McGregor, Molly Krause, Jonathan Hayden, and The Daily Front Row‘s Aaron Royce.

All images: BFA.com

Ahead of July 4, editor Linda Wells co-hosted a beachy soirée with fine jewelry brand Graff. The candlelit affair was held in East Hampton, featuring a sit-down dinner followed by mingling around the bonfire as the sun set. Guests included Brooke Shields, Grier Henchy, Will Arnett, Alessandra Brawn, Bridget Moynahan, Darren Star, Christie Brinkley, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, Lauren Graham, Bruce Weber, Nan Bush, Andrew Saffir, Daniel Benedict, Jennifer Esposito, Jesper Vesterstroem, Mark Feuerstein, Beth Stern, Shawn Levy, Serena Levy, David Zaslav, Jordan Zaslav, Jeff Bewkes Lisa Bewkes, Derek Blasberg, Nick Brown, Jason Weinberg, Rachelle Hruska, Sean Macpherson, Alessandra Stanley, Bobby Taubman, Caroline Taubman, Alexander Vreeland, Rob Wiesenthal, Marc Hruschka, and more.

All images: David Benthal/BFA.com

Grey/Ven spotlights Summer ’24 collection with an East Hampton luncheon

Fashion label Grey/Ven brought a burst of summer style to the Hamptons with its Summer 2024 runway show. Hosted by CEO Scott Weissman and president Greg Lorber at a private residence, attendees mingled for poolside cocktails before sitting down to a sunlit luncheon. Between tables filled with fresh fish, salads, and more, the brand’s Summer ’24 line was modeled in a fashion show with tunes by DJ Anastasia Bondarenko. Immediately afterwards, attendees including Cuba Gooding Jr., Amanda Le, Iman Balagam, Morgan Ashley Parker, Sarah Ellen Carter, Ambra Battilana Gutierrez, and more traveled to the brand’s East Hampton boutique to shop the collection—complete with plenty of champagne, charcuterie, and refreshing Cloud Water.

Emira D’Spain celebrates Tarte collaboration with a sparkly STK dinner

Influencer Emira D’Spain closed Pride Month by toasting her new Tarte collaboration with a sunset dinner at STK. The event found makeup artists, tastemakers, and influencers including Natalie Dresher, Aditya Madiraju, Kenneth Pabon, Ryan Thomas Roth, Tiffany Baira, Jae Gurley, Brooks Marks, and more mingling at the restaurant’s upstairs bar before convening for a multi-course meal on the rooftop level. To end the night, all guests left with D’Spain’s limited-edition bundle of Tarte’s Fake Awake eye highlight, Maracuja Juicy Lip Vinyl lip gloss, and Blush Tape liquid blush—which donated 100% of proceeds to LGBTQIA+ student scholarship organization the Point Foundation.

