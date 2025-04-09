Victoria’s Secret Names Adam Selman Its New Executive Creative Director

Victoria’s Secret‘s got a brand new recruit: Adam Selman! The charming, cheeky designer has been appointed as the brand’s newest executive creative director, according to Vogue. Within his new role, Selman—a beloved fixture on the NYC fashion scene from his own namesake label—will determine the designs and aesthetic for the lingerie brand. However, lingerie isn’t a new department for him; his most role as Savage X Fenty’s chief design officer incorporated similar duties, as well. Selman’s also celebrated the occasion on Instagram, where his announcement news received support from pals like Gigi Hadid, Brett Alan Nelson, Lucien Pages, Steff Yotka, Micaela Erlanger, Johnny Wujek, Ariel Foxman, and more—plus a string of heart emojis from his dashing beau Daniel Roseberry. Everyone loves Adam!

LeBron James Gets His Own Doll

Mattel, the makers of Barbie, in collaboration with the LeBron James Family Foundation, announced that the Los Angeles Lakers star will be the first professional athlete to have his very own Ken Doll. To make things realistic, the James doll will be one inch taller than the standard Ken doll. The“Kenbassador” doll will be available at Target, Amazon, Walmart and Mattel Creations, beginning April 14th. Cute!

Cole Haan Hits The Ground Running With Its Newest Sneaker Launch

Ready, set, go! Cole Haan is kicking spring into high gear with its latest men’s and women’s footwear style, the ØriginalGrand Quadstar running sneaker. The brand’s newest shoe offering aims to merge athletic movement with everyday dressing, crafted with its signature Superfeel NRG foam for a soft, compact feel. The lightweight pair is also accompanied another new men’s shoe, the ØriginalGrand Quadstar Monk Strap running sneaker—a subtly chunky pair with thick runner soles, paneled uppers, and stretchy gore upper straps for a modern, streamlined finish. You can discover both styles now on ColeHaan.com.

