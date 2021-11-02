Night At The Museum! What Went Down At The WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards

Leading figures of the fashion, entertainment, pop culture, art, and sporting worlds donned their black tie best for a Monday night with a difference, as WSJ. Magazine’s 2021 Innovator Awards enjoyed its long-awaited return to an in-person celebration.

The 11th annual event made for an inspiring and thought-provoking evening at the Museum of Modern Art in Midtown Manhattan, while viewers also had the option to tune in from home as the magazine hosted its first-ever simultaneous virtual presentation and physical ceremony.

Hosted by the publication’s editor in chief Kristina O’Neill, the soirée recognized the achievements of eight trailblazers in their fields and was comprised of a star-studded red carpet, cocktail reception, seated dinner and ceremony, plus an after party amongst world-famous artwork. The talents honored on the night, and in the magazine’s November issue, are Colson Whitehead (Literature), Kim Jones (Fashion), Kim Kardashian West (Brand), Lewis Hamilton (Sports), Lil Nas X (Music), Maya Lin (Art), Ryan Reynolds (Entertainment & Entrepreneurship), and Sesame Street (Public Service). Lil Nas X, Kim Kardashian West, Kim Jones, Lewis Hamilton, Ryan Reynolds, and, of course, the beloved icons of Sesame Street, will also have their own covers. (Read more here!)

Accepting her award and detailing the backstory to her shapewear brand Skims, Kardashian West was naturally wearing a figure-hugging outfit by FENDI’s Kim Jones, whom she has collaborated with on a capsule collection which will debut later this month. Pulitzer Prize-winning author Whitehead wore a Stephen F suit, while Lin wore an Oscar de la Renta gown, and Reynolds and Lewis were polished in blue suits by Dolce & Gabbana and AMI Paris, respectively. Sherrie Westin, president of Sesame Street, gave an impassioned thanks to the audience for supporting the show and the company’s non-profit efforts when accepting the award for Public Service. “I’m sorry I’m not Elmo,” she said—but wore an eye-catching Karl Lagerfeld dress in a shade synonymous with the beloved character for the occasion. As for Montero, aka Lil Nas X, who brought the house down with his acceptance speech, his epic Rick Owens platforms and Thom Browne ensemble confirmed his sentiment, “I’ve never been more myself!”

Also in attendance were Aurora James, Brandon Maxwell, Imaan Hammam, KAWS, Dasha Zhukova, Martha Stewart, Demi Moore, Derek Blasberg, Reed and Delphine Krakoff, Elin Kling, Karlie Kloss, Emily Ratajkowski, Gucci Westman and David Neville, Cass and Ali Bird, Inez Van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin, Wes Gordon and Paul Arnhol, Tory Burch, Stuart Vevers, Selby Drummond, Sara Moonves, Ella Emhoff and Sam Hine, Tommy Dorfman, Jack McCollough, Lazaro Hernandez, James Turlington, Meadow Walker, Jason Wu, Jordan Roth, Emily Bode, Kerby Jean-Raymond, Lauren Santo Domingo, Linda Fargo, Natalie Massenet, Erik Torstensson, Olympia Scarry, Philip Lim, Magnus Berger, Shawn Levy, and many more.

See the night’s style, below!

All images by BFA

