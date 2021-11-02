Daily News: Meghan Roche’s Latest Campaign, Chloë Sevigny For Marc Jacobs, A Designer Archive Sale Not To Miss, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Meghan Roche stars in Lack of Color’s new campaign

Warning: Lack of Color’s latest ads might just urge you to book a trip. The cult Australian hat brand, which counts more celeb fans than a Met Gala guestlist, has launched its latest collection today. Shot in Sardinia, cherub-faced model Meghan Roche is seen on vacanza in style in sun-soaked shots captured by Cameron Hammond. The Horizons collection brings both new offerings to the fore (notably bucket hats in terrycloth and vegan leather) and sees the return of favorites like the ribbon-adorned Ivy Beverly and The Phoenix. What time is take off?

Catherine O’Hara lends her voice to Coach’s Holiday campaign

The latest installment of Coach TV is here, and it’s a seasonal special. Today, the brand unveiled its “Give A Little Love” campaign featuring Jennifer Lopez, Michael B. Jordan, Kiko Mizuhara, and special appearances from the wider Coach Family cast members and their own nearest and dearest. In addition, the brand also revealed a nostalgic-inspired take on a film we all turn to each year—Coach, Actually!!!!—featuring a voiceover by Catherine O’Hara, no less. Get all the feels, below.

Chloë Sevigny stars in Marc Jacobs Resort ’21 campaign

She’s the ultimate Marc muse, and she’s back in the spotlight in a big way. Chloë Sevigny appears front and center in the brand’s new Resort campaign, posing in Jacobs’ New York City headquarters in a stylish working girl takeover styled and lensed by Halley Wollens. The original downtown girl models the latest ready to wear and accessories…

Meet Glamour’s Women of the Year 2021

Glamour has unveiled its class of 2021—fearless leaders in the realms of entertainment, science, and social activism. In the latest chapter of the franchise, which has been celebrated annually since 1990, music artist Megan Thee Stallion, poet Amanda Gorman, voting rights activists Helen Butler, Nsé Ufot, and LaTosha Brown, actress Mariska Hargitay, biochemist and mRNA vaccine pioneer Dr. Katalin Karikó, and Heart of Dinner co- founders Yin Chang and Moonlynn Tsai will all receive an accolade for their work, as well as a digital cover. Samantha Barry, Glamour’s editor in chief, said in a release: “All [honorees] reflect the vital and unique work that women do each year to power progress around the world.” The awards ceremony will take place on Monday, November 8, at Rainbow Room. Read more about the recipients here.

Zac Posen’s archive sale to take place in December

Adored American designer is dusting down the archives and selling off work from all of his namesake brands including Zac Posen, Zac Zac Posen, and Z Spoke, as well as from his collaboration with Target. The unprecedented sale will present many of the talent’s beloved silhouettes and glamorous gowns from 2002 to 2019–many of them only worn once on the runway. The sale is said to be size inclusive, too. Held in conjunction with 260 Sample Sale at their Soho location, this will be a one of a kind event. Sharpen your elbows, and see you in the line!

