1. Sabato De Sarno and Gucci have parted ways. He was previously creative director at the company since 2023.

2. Orlando Bloom is now brand ambassador for Porsche Design.

3. Stellene Volandes is now editorial and brand director at Elle Decor. She is also editor-in-chief of Town & Country.

4. Benjamin Reynaert is now market director of Elle Decor.

5. Meredith Foy is now vice president at DLX NYC.

6. Matthew Owens is now vice president, fashion and retail at SHADOW. Danielle Marmel is now vice president, beauty at the company.

7. Michelle Lujan is now senior account executive at Agentry PR. Carrie Moore is now account executive at the company.

8. Kate Ralbovsky is now senior communications manager at SEEN Group.

9. Caroline Sink is now a senior account executive at Battalion PR.

10. Reade Norman is now media director at CLD PR.

11. Jessica Aylward is now director of brand communications and influencer marketing at NUDESTIX.

12. Chynna Gordon is now account manager at Violetta Group. Sarah Basit is now account coordinator at the company.

13. Andrea Baule is now associate director of design at Jennifer Bett Communications.

14. Marco Gobetti and Ferragamo have parted ways. He was previously CEO at the company.

15. Tasa Stratis and Proenza Schouler have parted ways.

16. Christina Lombardi-Limoli and Day One Agency have parted ways.

17. Abby Lebet and Bustle Digital Group have parted ways.

Plus!

18. L52 Communications is now representing Fendi in North America.

19. RK Communications is now representing Scarlett Poppies.

20. MP-IMC is now representing Glaze.

21. PR Consulting is now representing (RED).

22. CLD PR is now representing delilah and Normalize.

23. MMG Artists is now representing Oksana Cherepanya.

24. LION VIP Relations is now representing KORRES in the United States of America.

